BP Suspends Shah Deniz Platform For Two Weeks

Oil and gas supermajor BP, as the operator of the Shah Deniz field development project, has started a planned maintenance program on the Shah Deniz Alpha platform and Shah Deniz 1 facilities inside the Sangachal Terminal.

Per the plan, production from the Shah Deniz Alpha platform was suspended on August 14 for two weeks to enable efficient maintenance, inspection, and project work to be undertaken.

The program scope for the Sangacahl Terminal includes various projects such as safety critical equipment preventative maintenance and inspection, flare cables replacement, gas analyzer package tie-ins for measuring methane intensity, monoethylene glycol line overpressure protection works, valves changeouts, nucleonic sources replacement, and other maintenance and inspection activities.

In parallel, similar activities including various repair works, gas analyzer package tie-ins, nucleonic sources replacement, and three complex valve replacements will be undertaken on the Shah Deniz Alpha platform.

According to BP, this is a routine, planned program and is part of normal operations. The planning for the program started in 2021 and these activities are included in 2022 Annual Work Program and Budget. The Shah Deniz Alpha suspension is also included in the annual production forecast.

During the program, the Shah Deniz Bravo platform and the overall Shah Deniz 2 production and export system, and the Shah Deniz 2 facilities inside the Sangachal Terminal will continue their normal operations enabling gas supplies to the regional and European markets to continue.

Production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field – Central Azeri, East Azeri, West Azeri, Chirag, Deepwater Gunashli, and West Chirag, the ACG and EOP phases of the Sangachal Terminal as well as export operations via BTC will also continue as normal.

BP added that these planned events would deliver routine inspection, maintenance, and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity, and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage.

The Shah Deniz field was discovered in 1999. It is one of the world’s largest gas-condensate fields. It is on the deepwater shelf of the Caspian Sea southeast of Baku, in water depths ranging from 50 to 500 meters. BP operates Shah Deniz on behalf of its partners – SOCAR, Lukoil, NICO, SOC Upstream, and Turkish Petroleum – in the Shah Deniz Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).

Shah Deniz Stage 1 began operations in 2006. It can produce around 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum and approximately 50,000 barrels a day of condensate. In 2014, the existing Shah Deniz facilities were further de-bottlenecked which increased their production capacity from 27.3 million standard cubic meters to 29.5 million standard cubic meters of gas per day. In 2018, Shah Deniz celebrated 100 billion cubic meters of total gas production from the field since the start of operations.

In 2021, Shah Deniz celebrated the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Shah Deniz Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).

