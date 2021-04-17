BP Strikes Oil and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

BP Strikes Oil Offshore Louisiana

BP reported an oil discovery at the Puma West prospect in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. The discovery, which is located west of the BP-operated Mad Dog field, was drilled to a total depth of 23,530 feet.

Lift Vessel Capsizes in Gulf of Mexico

A commercial lift vessel capsized in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico this week, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) revealed. At the time of writing, the USCG was still searching for 12 missing crew.

Who Wins if the USA Gulf of Mexico Loses Out?

Rigzone contributors provided an overview of global regions that could benefit from U.S. Gulf of Mexico uncertainty stemming from the Biden administration’s leasing moratorium.

Texas Regulator Issues Nearly 800 Drilling Permits

The Railroad Commission of Texas issued a total of 798 original drilling permits in March 2021, which is 54 more permits than its March 2020 total. This year’s March total includes 682 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, 13 to re-enter plugged well bores, and 99 for re-completions of existing well bores.

Hess Sells Bakken Stakes

Hess Corporation entered into an agreement to sell its Little Knife and Murphy Creek acreage interests in the Bakken, in North Dakota, to Enerplus Corporation for a total consideration of $312 million.

This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On

The next few years of oil and gas production growth in the U.S. will hinge on the discipline of operators with their capital budgets, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

