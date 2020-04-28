BP Still on to Complete $5.6B Alaska Business Sale
BP plc has confirmed its commitment to complete the sale of its Alaska business to Hilcorp but revealed that the financial terms of the deal have been renegotiated “to respond to the current environment”.
Under the revised agreement, the total consideration for the sale will remain at $5.6 billion, subject to customary closing adjustments, according to BP. However, the structure of the consideration and phasing of payments has been modified, BP outlined.
The original agreement provided for Hilcorp, which paid BP a $500 million deposit on signing of the transaction in 2019, to pay $4 billion near-term and $1.6 billion through an earnout thereafter.
The revised agreement adjusts the structure and phasing of the remaining consideration to include lower completion payments this year, new cash flow sharing arrangements over the near-term, interest-bearing vendor financing and, potentially, an increase in the proportion of the consideration subject to earnout arrangements, BP highlighted.
BP said the revised agreement is expected to maintain the majority of the value of the transaction. The company also said the deal is structured with flexibility to phase and manage payments to accommodate current and potential future volatility in oil prices.
“We have worked closely with Hilcorp to reconfirm our commitment to completing this deal,” William Lin, BP chief operating officer, upstream regions, said in a company statement.
“The agreed revisions respond to market conditions while retaining the overall consideration. We look forward to progressing swiftly to completion and for Hilcorp to take over the operation of this important business,” he added.
The transaction is part of BP’s divestment program to deliver $15 billion of announced divestments by mid-2021. BP first announced that it had agreed to sell its entire business in Alaska to Hilcorp on August 27 last year.
BP began working in Alaska in 1959. Approximately 1,600 employees were associated with BP's Alaska business as of August 2019. Hilcorp has been operating in Alaska since 2012 and is said to be the largest private oil and gas operator in the state.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
