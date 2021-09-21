BP Starts-Up Matapal Project Off Trinidad And Tobago

Oil and gas supermajor BP has produced first gas from its Matapal project located in waters offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

BP said that first gas was achieved by its subsidiary bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC (bpTT) ahead of schedule and under budget despite the constraints brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matapal is bpTT’s second subsea development. It’s comprised of three wells, which tie back into the existing Juniper platform, helping minimize development costs and the associated carbon footprint. It’s located approximately 50 miles off the southeast coast of Trinidad and around 5 miles east of Juniper, in a water depth of 535 feet.

“Natural gas will play an important role in the energy transition and to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago for decades to come. This is why our team at bpTT has worked diligently to safely start up our Matapal project which we successfully achieved both under budget and ahead of schedule. We are committed to a strong energy future in Trinidad and Tobago and this project plays a critical role in delivering that,“ president of bpTT Claire Fitzpatrick said.

Matapal will deliver gas into the Trinidad gas market from resources discovered by the Savannah exploration well, drilled in 2017. The initial production from this development is expected to be in the range of 250-350 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), once all wells are fully ramped up.

BP sanctioned the Matapal project along with the Cassia Compression project in December 2018. Fabrication work on Matapal began in 2019.

The project required modification to the existing Juniper platform as well as the construction and installation of new subsea equipment. Importantly, the majority of fabrication work required to adapt the Juniper platform for new production was completed locally. Hydrocarbons from Matapal will be transported to the Juniper platform via two 9 km flexible flowlines.

With 15 offshore production platforms, bpTT is the country’s largest hydrocarbon producer, accounting for about 55 percent of the nation’s gas production.