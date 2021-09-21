BP Starts-Up Matapal Project Off Trinidad And Tobago
Oil and gas supermajor BP has produced first gas from its Matapal project located in waters offshore Trinidad and Tobago.
BP said that first gas was achieved by its subsidiary bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC (bpTT) ahead of schedule and under budget despite the constraints brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Matapal is bpTT’s second subsea development. It’s comprised of three wells, which tie back into the existing Juniper platform, helping minimize development costs and the associated carbon footprint. It’s located approximately 50 miles off the southeast coast of Trinidad and around 5 miles east of Juniper, in a water depth of 535 feet.
“Natural gas will play an important role in the energy transition and to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago for decades to come. This is why our team at bpTT has worked diligently to safely start up our Matapal project which we successfully achieved both under budget and ahead of schedule. We are committed to a strong energy future in Trinidad and Tobago and this project plays a critical role in delivering that,“ president of bpTT Claire Fitzpatrick said.
Matapal will deliver gas into the Trinidad gas market from resources discovered by the Savannah exploration well, drilled in 2017. The initial production from this development is expected to be in the range of 250-350 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), once all wells are fully ramped up.
BP sanctioned the Matapal project along with the Cassia Compression project in December 2018. Fabrication work on Matapal began in 2019.
The project required modification to the existing Juniper platform as well as the construction and installation of new subsea equipment. Importantly, the majority of fabrication work required to adapt the Juniper platform for new production was completed locally. Hydrocarbons from Matapal will be transported to the Juniper platform via two 9 km flexible flowlines.
With 15 offshore production platforms, bpTT is the country’s largest hydrocarbon producer, accounting for about 55 percent of the nation’s gas production.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Petrobras Aligns With OGCI Strategy And Commits To Net-Zero
- UK Energy Sec in Gas Price Talks
- Oil Up as Hurricane Ida Still Squeezes Supply
- Valaris Scores Jack-Up Deal Hat-Trick
- OGUK Welcomes New UK Energy Minister
- Equinor Cleared to Boost Gas Exports to Tight European Market
- Enbridge Oil Sands Pipeline Bottleneck Eases
- Key Members Say OPEC+ Can Keep Reviving Supply
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- TRC Makes It a Little Harder for Wells to Flare Gas
- Dragon LNG Deploys New Drug Testing Tech
- Halliburton Selected for Offshore Israel Campaign
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and More
- SBM Offshore Completes $1.6B FPSO Sepetiba Financing
- Schlumberger Meets with Libya NOC
- BP Appoints New EVP of Gas and Low Carbon Energy
- Biden Looks Into Why Gasoline Prices Are So High
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets
- Ida Impact on Gulf of Mexico Continues
- Oil Up for Third Week as USA Refinery Restarts Outpace Production
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made