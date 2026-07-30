BP Starts Up US Gulf Expansion Project

BP has raised the production capacity of the Atlantis deepwater field by 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

BP PLC said Thursday it has raised the production capacity of the Atlantis deepwater field on the United States side of the Gulf of America by 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed).

"The expansion project adds two new subsea water injection wells to help increase the pressure of targeted reservoirs, unlocking additional barrels and extending the producing life of one of BP's flagship U.S. offshore assets", BP said in a press release.

Andy Krieger, BP senior vice president for the Gulf of America and Canada, said, "Atlantis has been one of the anchors of our Gulf business for nearly two decades, and this expansion proves there is still more value to be generated".

The project was completed under budget and ahead of schedule, according to BP.

The earlier Atlantis Drill Center 1 Expansion project, completed late 2025, has added 15,000 boed of production capacity, according to BP.

Before the two expansion projects, Atlantis had a declared peak output of 200,000 barrels of oil and 180 million cubic feet of gas per day.

BP operates Atlantis, located about 150 miles south of New Orleans, with a 56 percent stake. Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd owns 44 percent.

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In another U.S. Gulf project, BP last year sanctioned the Tiber-Guadalupe oil project, which involves installing a new production platform with a capacity of 80,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Targeted to be put onstream 2030, the project will install BP's seventh operated Gulf production platform, called Tiber, according to the company. Along with the under-construction Kaskida project, the Tiber and Guadalupe fields will grow the company's Gulf production to over 400,000 boed, BP said September 29, 2025.

BP estimates around 350 million boe of recoverable resources from Tiber and Guadalupe in the initial phase. With an estimated investment of $5 billion, the project consists of six wells in Tiber and a two-well tieback in Guadalupe.

BP announced a final investment decision on Kaskida, which also has a capacity of 80,000 bpd, on July 30, 2024. It aims to start up the six-well development 2029. The field holds an estimated 275 MMboe recoverable resources, according to BP.

Kaskida, Guadalupe and Tiber are in the Keathley Canyon area off the coast of New Orleans.

Besides Atlantis, BP operates four other already producing platforms in the Gulf of America: Argos, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse.

On August 4, 2025 BP announced the start of production at the Argos Southwest Extension project, adding 20,000 bpd of capacity to the Argos platform, which started up 2023.

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