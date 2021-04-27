BP Starts Up Raven

BP (NYSE: BP) has announced first gas production from the Raven field, which is the third stage of its major West Nile Delta (WND) development off the Mediterranean coast in Egypt.

Raven is currently producing approximately 600 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMcfpd). At its peak, the field has the potential to produce 900 MMcfpd and 30,000 barrels per day of condensate, BP highlighted.

The approximately $9 billion WND development includes five gas fields across the North Alexandria and West Mediterranean Deepwater offshore concession blocks in the Mediterranean Sea, BP outlined. The company and its partners, working with the ministry of petroleum, have developed the WND in three stages. The WND development includes 25 gas producing wells and now has a total gas processing capacity of around 1.4 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day, according to BP, which noted that all gas produced is fed into Egypt’s national grid.

“Completing this major multi-stage development in the face of many challenges is testament to BP’s long-term commitment to Egypt and our excellent working relationships with partners and the government,” Bernard Looney, BP’s chief executive, said in a company statement.

“West Nile Delta will make an important contribution to meeting Egypt’s growing energy needs, by providing a cost-competitive and resilient gas supply from the country’s own resources,” he added.

Karim Alaa, BP’s regional president for North Africa, said, “the safe start-up of Raven in an extremely difficult period would not have been possible without commitment and close co-operation from the team”.

“Working together with the ministry of petroleum and our partners we can now explore the potential use of the West Nile Delta facilities for developing future infill and nearby exploration opportunities,” Alaa added.

BP holds an 82.75 percent operated stake in the WND development, with Wintershall Dea holding the remaining 17.25 percent interest. To date, BP has invested more than $35 billion in Egypt, the company highlights on its website.

