BP Starts Up Atlantis Expansion Project in US Gulf

'Atlantis Drill Center 1 caps off an excellent year of seven major project start-ups for BP'.

BP PLC said Thursday it has put onstream an expansion project in the Atlantis field in the Gulf of America that will add 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to the deepwater development's production capacity.

Atlantis Drill Center 1 Expansion, BP's "seventh upstream major project startup of the year", ties back two wells to the subsea hub via new pipelines, according to the British operator.

Atlantis, discovered 1998, has been producing for nearly 20 years and has one of BP's longest-running platforms in the U.S. Gulf. The field also contains BP's deepest moored floating platform in the U.S. Gulf, operating in 7,074 feet of water about 150 miles south of New Orleans, according to the company. Atlantis currently has a declared peak output of 200,000 barrels of oil and 180 million cubic feet of gas per day.

"Atlantis Drill Center 1 caps off an excellent year of seven major project start-ups for BP. This project supports our plans to safely grow our upstream business, which includes increasing U.S. production to around one million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030", Gordon Birrell, BP executive vice president for production and operations, said in an online statement.

BP said, "BP delivered the Atlantis Drill Center 1 expansion project two months ahead of its original schedule by utilizing existing subsea inventory, drilling and completing wells more efficiently, and streamlining offshore execution planning. This is BP's fifth major startup that has been delivered ahead of schedule this year".

Atlantis Drill Center 1 Expansion is one of three U.S. Gulf projects on a list of 10 upstream projects across BP's global portfolio that the company aims to complete by 2027.

On August 4 BP announced the start of production at Argos Southwest Extension, adding 20,000 bpd of capacity to the Argos platform, which started up 2023.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

The third Gulf project on the list, Atlantis Major Facility Expansion, will boost production in the Atlantis field by injecting water to provide pressure support to reservoirs, according to BP.

"We are committed to investing in America as we firmly believe this region will continue to play a critical role in delivering secure and reliable energy to the world today and tomorrow", Andy Krieger, BP senior vice president for the Gulf and Canada, said in Thursday's statement.

BP operates Atlantis with a 56 percent stake. Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd owns 44 percent.

BP operates three other producing platforms in the Gulf: Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunder Horse. It also owns non-operating stakes in the Great White, Mars, Olympus and Ursa platforms.

The other projects BP started up this year are in Egypt, Mauritania, Senegal, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom North Sea.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com