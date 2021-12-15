BP Starts Race For $1.3B Teeside CCS Construction Deal
Supermajor BP has selected two consortiums to participate in an FEED competition aimed at developing one of UK's first decarbonized industrial clusters.
BP said that the winner of the FEED competition will take the Net Zero Teesside Power project and the Northern Endurance Partnership’s carbon compression infrastructure towards construction.
Both projects are BP-operated, located in Teesside, and the winner of the FEED competition will be selected in 2023.
Investing in carbon capture, usage , and storage (CCUS) is a key point of the UK government’s 10-point plan for a green industrial revolution, announced in November 2020.
In October 2021, the UK government selected the Northern Endurance Partnership’s East Coast Cluster as one of the first two clusters to be taken forward as part of its carbon capture and storage (CCUS) cluster sequencing process.
The Northern Endurance partnership will provide the common infrastructure needed to transport CO2 from emitters across the Humber and Teesside to secure offshore storage in the Endurance aquifer in the Southern North Sea.
The two groups will now design and submit development plans for NZT Power’s proposed power station and carbon capture plant as well as NEP’s planned Teesside high-pressure CO2 compression and export facilities.
The first of the two consortiums is the one consisting of Technip Energies and General Electric. The group also includes Shell as a subcontractor for the provision of the licensed Cansolv CO2 capture technology and Balfour Beatty as the nominated construction partner.
The other consists of Aker Solutions, Doosan Babcock, and Siemens Energy. It is led by Aker Solutions and includes Aker Carbon Capture as a subcontractor for the provision of the licensed CO2 capture technology.
The two consortiums will each deliver a comprehensive FEED package, led from their UK offices, over the next 12 months. Following the completion of the FEED process, the two consortiums will then submit EPC proposals for the execution phase.
As part of the Final Investment Decision expected in 2023, a single consortium will be selected to take the project forward into construction.
“Moving to Front End Engineering Design is a major step forward for Net Zero Teesside Power and the development of the Northern Endurance Partnership. This first-of-a-kind project has the potential to deliver enough low carbon, flexible electricity to power around 1.3 million homes, and can help secure Teesside’s position at the green heart of the country’s energy transition,” Louise Kingham, BP’s UK head and senior vice president of Europe, said.
NZT Power, a joint venture between BP and Equinor, is a full-scale gas fired-power station fully integrated with carbon capture. The project is expected to provide flexible, dispatchable low-carbon electricity to complement the growing deployment of intermittent forms of renewable energy such as wind and solar.
The contracts also include FEED for NEP’s Teesside facilities that will gather and compress CO2 from NZT Power and other regional sources and export it offshore for permanent sub-surface storage in the Endurance carbon store. NEP will also take CO2 captured from a range of projects in the Humber region as part of the East Coast Cluster.
12
View Full Article
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- China Set to Start 2022 with Subdued Oil Appetite
- Noble Rig Arrives To Drill IOG Well. First Gas Off Target.
- Eni Inks Deal To Produce New Reserves In Algeria
- SRJ Buys Aberdeenshire Pipeline Services Co
- Omicron Poses Demand Puzzle for Oil Forecasters
- Aker BP Sanctions Hanz Discovery To Improve Ivar Aasen Production
- Shell Buys Savion
- Granholm Stresses Biden Admin and Oil Must Work Together
- BP Starts Race For $1.3B Teeside CCS Construction Deal
- The 5 Main Sources of Oil Demand Disappointment
- Giant Argos Platform Arrives To GOM Offshore Home (VIDEO)
- Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor
- Americans Get a Break at the Gas Pump
- Oil Experiencing Pandemic Deja Vu
- Top Headlines: USA Set to Become Largest LNG Exporter in The World and More
- Petrobras Hires Third Seadrill Drillship For Buzios Field
- Saudis Warn Energy Transition Will Cause Oil Price Spikes
- Exxon-Led Trio Considers Creating Hydrogen Hub In Southampton
- ADNOC Announces Significant Onshore Find
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work