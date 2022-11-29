BP Starts Production From Cassia C Platform Off Trinidad

BP's subsidiary BP Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed that its Cassia C development has safely delivered first gas.

Cassia C is BP Trinidad and Tobago’s (bpTT) first offshore compression platform and its biggest offshore facility. It will enable bpTT to access and produce low-pressure gas resources from the Greater Cassia Area.

The platform, bpTT’s 16th offshore facility, is connected to the existing Cassia hub which lies approximately 35 miles off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

Cassia C is expected to produce, at peak, about 200-300 million standard cubic feet a day of gas. Production will go towards meeting bpTT’s gas supply commitments and will be important to sustaining Trinidad and Tobago’s LNG and petrochemical industries.

“First gas from Cassia C is an important milestone for BP in Trinidad and Tobago. This first offshore compression facility will allow us to unlock new resources and bring much-needed gas to market. I am immensely proud of the teams which have been working hard to bring this facility online,” David Campbell, bpTT president, said.

“I am proud of our achievement to deliver this project while keeping our people safe throughout a global pandemic. Cassia C is a great example of BP's resilient hydrocarbon strategy in action – providing the energy the world needs now and helping us invest in the energy transition. I would like to thank our team for their commitment in the safe execution of this project,“ Ewan Drummond, BP senior vice president for projects, production, and operations, added.

The Cassia C platform’s jacket – its legs and supporting frame – was built at Trinidad Offshore Fabricators (TOFCO) and installed in 2020. Its topside structure was built in the McDermott fabrication yard at Altamira, Mexico, and was installed in 2021.

The Cassia C project is an important step in bpTT’s Area Development Plan, which outlines the direction and pace of the company’s activities to develop hydrocarbon resources in its licensed marine acreage in Trinidad and Tobago. The plan includes a combination of exploration, development projects, and activities focused on maximizing production from bpTT’s acreage.

First gas from Cassia C follows the recent sanction of the Cypre development and the execution of the gas supply agreement with the National Gas Company.

