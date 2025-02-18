BP Starts Production at Raven Phase 2 Offshore Egypt

BP expects an additional production of 220 billion cubic feet of natural gas and seven million barrels of condensate.

BP PLC has put onstream the second-phase development of the Raven field offshore Egypt, expecting an additional production of 220 billion cubic feet of natural gas and seven million barrels of condensate.

“The focus of the Raven Infills project has been to fight natural decline and increase production while maximizing our existing infrastructure to meet Egypt’s domestic market demand at pace”, Nader Zaki, BP president for the Middle East and North Africa, said in an online statement.

“This further demonstrates bp’s commitment to investing in Egypt, enabled by the unparalleled support and partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, EGPC [Egypt General Petroleum Corp.], and EGAS [Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co.]”.

Phase 2 is a tieback of additional infill wells to Raven’s existing onshore infrastructure. “Raven Infills is in line with bp's drive to deliver as a simpler, more focused, higher-value company by maximizing production from existing assets and optimizing resource efficiency”, the company said.

Phase 1 began production some four years ago. Announcing start-up April 21, 2021, BP said the first phase had an expected peak production of 900 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and 30,000 barrels a day of condensate.

Raven is part of the West Nile Delta project, which comprises five fields within the North Alexandria and West Mediterranean deepwater concessions. BP holds an 82.75 percent stake in the West Nile Delta. Harbour Energy PLC, also a British company, owns the remaining 17.25 percent. The minority stake is among assets acquired by Harbour in its $11.2 billion purchase last year of the non-Russian upstream operations of Germany’s Wintershall Dea AG, now Wintershall Dea GmbH.

On February 6, 2025, BP announced a discovery in the North King Mariout Offshore Concession through the El King-2 exploration well, part of a West Nile Delta four-slot drilling campaign.

The well encountered two prospective Messinian reservoirs at a measured depth of about 2,400 meters (7,874.02 feet), according to BP.

"This discovery further underscores our continued commitment to explore and appraise for gas resources that support Egypt’s energy security and economic growth", Zaki said.

The drilling rig, Valaris DS-12 rig, was scheduled to proceed to drill the Fayoum-5 exploration well in the North Alexandria concession.

West Nile Delta, a $9 billion development, is producing at nearly one billion cubic feet a day, BP says on its website.

Elsewhere in Egypt, BP is a co-venturer in the East Nile Delta with Pharaonic Petroleum Co. and Petrobel.

BP says it produces about 60 percent of Egypt’s gas through East Nile Delta and West Nile Delta.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com