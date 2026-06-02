BP Starts Production at Caspian Gas Project

'This marks the first-ever commercial gas production operations on ACG, one of the world's largest oil-producing fields'.

BP PLC said Monday the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) development on Azerbaijan's side of the Caspian Sea is now producing natural gas.

"This marks the first-ever commercial gas production operations on ACG, one of the world’s largest oil-producing fields", the operator said in a press release. ACG holds an estimated 4 trillion cubic feet of recoverable resources with "a potential upside to 6 trillion cubic feet", BP said.

The first production well, now producing non-associated gas, was drilled from the existing West Chirag platform last year into two priority reservoirs. Both the shallower Qirmaki Upper Sand and the deeper Qirmaki Lower Sand sit beneath producing oil reservoirs.

"The well confirmed the presence of gas resources in the Qirmaki Upper Sand reservoir and encountered high-pressure gas in the Qirmaki Lower Sand reservoir", BP said.

"Gas and condensate produced from the well will be directed to the Sangachal Terminal via the existing ACG infrastructure through the integration of oil and gas development systems, enabling the efficient use of existing offshore facilities", it said.

"As well as delivering early production, the well provides important reservoir and flow data, supporting appraisal of the resource base to inform future full-field gas development", BP noted.

Gio Cristofoli, BP president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said, "This is a big day for Azerbaijan and for the ACG co-venturers. ACG has a long and successful history and now, nearly three decades into oil production, the field continues to hold potential to deliver value for the nation and its investors as it starts this new chapter".

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"With the launch of its gas journey alongside oil, ACG is now uniquely positioned as an integrated oil and gas asset, leading the regional industry and contributing to Azerbaijan's plans to increase energy supplies to Europe while supporting the country’s energy transition efforts", Cristofoli added.

The agreement to enable the exploration and development of non-associated gas in ACG was signed 2024. The agreement, in the form of an addendum to the existing ACG production sharing agreement (PSA), lasts until the end of the existing license in 2049.

"During the next 23 years, and subject to exploration and appraisal of the NAG [non-associated gas] reservoirs, there is potential for billions of dollars of capital to be invested in the full field development of NAG reservoirs of the ACG field", BP said Monday.

As in the earlier PSA, BP is operator in the non-associated gas project with a 30.37 percent stake. The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan is the majority owner with 35.3 percent. Hungary's MOL Group owns 9.57 percent. Japan's INPEX Corp holds 9.31 percent. Exxon Mobil Corp has 6.79 percent. The other co-venturers are Türkiye's state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corp (5.73 percent) and India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (2.92 percent).

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