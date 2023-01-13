BP Starts Construction Of New Utility-Scale Solar Project In Ohio
Supermajor BP has begun construction on the 134MWdc Arche Solar project in Fulton County, Ohio, helping support the global transition to lower carbon energy.
Arche is expected to create around 200 US jobs across the supply chain during construction and provide more than $30 million in revenue to benefit local schools and other public services over the life of the project.
BP secured a power-purchase agreement with Meta for the project, bringing together two major corporations to address greenhouse-gas emissions and support renewable-energy growth in the US. Once completed, Arche will generate enough clean energy annually to power the equivalent of more than 20,000 US homes.
“This agreement shows how companies can create jobs, invest in the US economy, and at the same time support net zero ambitions and help the world reduce carbon emissions. It’s another example of bp partnering to accelerate change and becoming an integrated energy company – one that can help corporations, countries and cities decarbonize,” BP America chairman and president Dave Lawler stated.
BP’s 50:50 joint-venture partner, global solar leader Lightsource BP, developed the project on behalf of BP and is managing construction.
“We appreciate bp’s partnership in helping keep our commitment to supporting our global operations with 100% renewable energy. In addition to adding new energy to the grid, we are proud that this project will bring additional jobs and investment to Ohio,” Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta, added.
McCarthy Building Companies’ Renewable Energy & Storage team was selected as the main contractor for the project, which will include installation of ultra-low carbon solar panels and smart solar trackers from US-based manufacturers First Solar and Nextracker, respectively.
The project is part of BP’s plans to develop 20GW of net renewable generating capacity by 2025 and 50GW by 2030.
