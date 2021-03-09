BP Staff to Work from Home 2 Days Per Week

BP (NYSE: BP) has confirmed to Rigzone that it is introducing a new hybrid model of working for staff who had previously been based in the office full time.

The new working model will see employees working both in the office and remotely, “typically in a 60:40 split”, BP revealed. The company said the move was ultimately expected to affect around 25,000 staff across BP, around 6,000 of which are based in the UK.

Office based BP staff have now been working from home for almost a year, BP highlighted. The company said it doesn’t have firm plans for a date to start occupying offices once more, adding that this will depend primarily on the evolution of local and national rules and guidance around the pandemic.

“Over the past year, we have learnt how effectively people can work remotely, but also the importance of collaboration and innovation and how this is still most effective face to face,” BP said in a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday.

“The new model – BP work/life – recognizes the value and importance of both. We believe it will offer individuals and teams a more flexible, engaging, and dynamic way of working and enable us all to take greater ownership over how we work,” BP added.

“For the great majority of office based workers across BP this will balance time spent working together in the office with time working remotely at home or at other locations. For most this will likely be an approximately 60:40 workplace:home split, with full-time employees typically in the office three days a week,” BP went on to state.

Teams, individuals, and managers will together work out where and how they will best work, and when they come together in the office, BP noted, adding that some roles will require people to be in the office or their prime location every day, and that some roles will require greater travel or connecting digitally with colleagues, with less time in the office. The company also highlighted that there may also be some staff members who prefer working in the office more.

“We will be changing and reconfiguring our offices over time to support and facilitate more collaboration and teamwork, creating more flexible and dynamic environments to share ideas, hold meetings and work together,” BP said.

“Always keeping in compliance with pandemic rules on travel and returning to the office, we expect that the hybrid ways of working will be rolled out this summer, with implementation managed locally, subject to BP and local Covid guidelines,” BP added.

