BP Southern Africa Appoints New CEO

BP Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd (BPSA) has appointed Taelo Mojapelo as its new chief executive officer.

Mojapelo stepped into the role on June 1, replacing Priscillah Mabelane. She joined BPSA from Mondelez in April as head of commercial optimization and supply for Southern Africa.

Prior to her time at Mondelez, Mojapelo held a number of operational and senior leadership supply chain roles in companies such as South African Breweries, Kellogg’s and DHL. She holds a Bachelor of Science Honors degree in Chemical Technology from the University of Natal, a Masters degree in Environmental Engineering from Cambridge University and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

“BPSA has made great progress in transforming our business into a market-leading fuel and convenience retailer in South Africa, and we are confident that Taelo’s strong leadership and proven FMCG operational experience will help us build on this momentum,” BPSA board chairperson, Thandi Orleyn, said in a company statement.

“On behalf of the BPSA board and the entire business, I would also like to thank Priscillah Mabelane for her outstanding contribution to the organization over the past nine years, including the past three years as CEO,” Orleyn added.

“Her dedication to the business, coupled with her commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, has been remarkable. She will be missed by colleagues and business partners alike and we wish her well in her future endeavors,” Orleyn continued.

According to its website, BP is one of the largest oil companies in South Africa. The company has over 500 branded service stations across South Africa and a 50 percent share in Sapref, the largest refinery in the country, BP’s website shows. BPSA employs about 1,300 people in its offices and depots across South Africa, the company’s website states.

