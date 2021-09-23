BP Shuts Some UK Gas Stations
(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it has been forced to close some of its U.K. refueling stations because a shortage of truck drivers is disrupting deliveries.
The decision is the latest symptom of a worsening supply-chain crisis that threatens to derail the country’s post-Covid economic recovery. The shortage of delivery drivers has already left supermarkets around the U.K. unable to fill their shelves. The nation is also suffering from a gas and power supply crunch that’s putting companies out of business and threatening consumers with a big increase in bills.
“We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the U.K. and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades,” BP said in an emailed statement. “We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimize any future disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers.”
Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a separate statement that a “small number” of sites it operates for the supermarket Tesco Plc had been affected by the truck driver shortage. ITV News was first to report the move by BP, which has more than 1,200 U.K. service stations, serving more than 7 million customers a week.
Food Crisis
The shortage of drivers and other workers hamstrung the U.K. food industry earlier this year, with stores running low on basics like milk and bread, tens of thousands of extra pigs piling up on farms and retailers warning that there will be shortages of some products at Christmas.
The country’s gas and power crisis has an entirely separate set of causes. Low levels of wind power generation, depleted gas storage and restricted supplies from Russia have sent prices soaring, putting out of business companies that supplied about 1.5 million households.
Yet, in a sign of the complex supply chains that underpin the U.K. economy, the energy crisis has also ended up hammering the food industry.
High gas prices last week forced fertilizer maker CF Industries Holding Inc. to close two plants that make carbon dioxide as a byproduct. That posed an imminent threat to the food industry, which uses the gas to stun pigs and chickens for slaughter, as well as in packaging to extend shelf-life and the “dry ice” that keeps items frozen during delivery.
On Tuesday, the U.K. government said it will provide “limited financial support” to help the company restart its facilities.
Economic Fallout
Britain’s multiplying economic difficulties threaten to erase the euphoria that accompanied the end of coronavirus lockdowns and leave policy makers with a delicate balancing act.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak wrote a letter to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday, in which he said that the recent period of above-target inflation is driven partially by “rising commodity prices, global supply bottlenecks and shortages.” Investors are bringing forward their bets on when the bank will hike interest rates.
Traffic data suggests that gasoline and diesel demand in the U.K. has rebounded in September as some workers start to commute again, using their car rather than public transport. London, for example, saw last week the worst traffic congestion since the start of the pandemic, according to data from satellite-navigation company TomTom NV.
According to data from the Department for Transport, traffic in the U.K. hit last week the highest level since the pandemic began, with the average road use running at 3% above pre-pandemic level. Traffic of big trucks was particularly intense, running at 13% above pre-pandemic level.
© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- King's Quay Floating Production Unit In Texas Waters
- Oil Market Cherry Picking USA Inventory Data
- TMC To Supply Sangomar FPSO With Compressor Systems
- OGA Launches Decarbonization Competition
- Petrofac Signs Partnership with Green Hydrogen Co
- CNOOC Flows First Oil From Bozhong 19-4 Oilfield
- Top Headlines, Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal and More
- BP GOM Assets Back Online Following Hurricane Ida
- Oil Closes On Five Week Win Streak
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Naga 7 Contract Terminated As Result Of Total Loss Incident
- Companies To Produce Green Hydrogen From Converted Jack-Up
- Go On a Virtual Gulf of Mexico Oil Rig Tour
- Shelf Drilling Scores Three-Year Jack-Up Deal With ONGC
- Saipem and Aramco Sign MOU for Potential New Co
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- Is Gulf of Mexico Production Still Shut In?
- King's Quay Floating Production Unit In Texas Waters
- Why Gas Desperate Europe Is Not Buying LNG
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Pemex Restores Production After GOM Rig Fire
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets