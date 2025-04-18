BP Ships First Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG Cargo

BP p.l.c. marked a major milestone at its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefied natural gas (LNG) Phase 1 project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The oil and gas major said in a media release that it loaded the first LNG cargo from the GTA project following first gas earlier this year.

The initial LNG shipment at GTA marks BP's third significant upstream project launch of the year. This is the first of ten anticipated by the conclusion of 2027, aligning with BP’s strategy to expand its upstream oil and gas operations.

“This first cargo from Mauritania and Senegal marks a significant new supply for global energy markets. Starting exports from GTA Phase 1 is an important step for BP and our oil and gas business as we celebrate the creation of a new production hub within our global portfolio”, Gordon Birrell, EVP production & operations, said.

“This is the culmination of years of work from the entire project and operations teams – congratulations to all who were involved in safely reaching this landmark. I would also like to thank the governments of Mauritania and Senegal, and our partners – Kosmos Energy, PETROSEN, and SMH – for their ongoing support and collaboration”, he said.

The initial delivery of LNG was transferred from the project’s floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel situated 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) offshore, where the natural gas was cooled to a cryogenic state, liquefied, and stored, BP said.

The company added that GTA stands as one of the most profound offshore projects in Africa, with gas reserves found at water depths reaching up to 2,850 meters, and has been recognized as “a project of strategic national importance” by the governments of Mauritania and Senegal.

Once fully operational, GTA Phase 1 is anticipated to generate approximately 2.4 million tonnes of LNG annually to meet global energy demands, with an allocation of gas quantities also planned for availability to the domestic markets in both nations when they are prepared to take it, BP said.

“This is a very proud day for Mauritania and Senegal. Throughout the development of this project, we have built strong relationships with the project’s host governments, local communities, and our partners, and we look forward to strengthening these in years to come as we continue ongoing operations”, Dave Campbell, SVP Mauritania and Senegal, said.

