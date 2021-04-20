SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

BP Sets Onshore Flaring Deadline

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
BP Sets Onshore Flaring Deadline
BP's Grand Slam facility near Orla, Texas. PHOTO SOURCE: BP America

BP (NYSE: BP) reported Sunday that it aims to achieve zero routine flaring in its U.S. onshore operations by 2025.

The company contends that a new electrified central oil, gas, and water handling facility near Orla, Texas, will help it to make strides toward the flaring goal. The “Grand Slam” facility integrates a sophisticated separation and compression system that enables otherwise flared gas to be recovered and commercialized, BP America noted in a written statement on its website. It reduces operational emissions in part by replacing gas-driven equipment, compressors, and generators, the company added.

BP, which in 2018 acquired Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and Permian assets from BHP (NYSE: BHP) for $10.5 billion, pointed out that it has sharply cut its flaring intensity since adding the assets to its holdings. For instance, it pointed out that its flaring in the Permian Basin – approximately 16% in the fourth quarter of 2019 – is now below 2% and continues to decrease.

“What we are doing with our Permian assets is a clear example of our strategy in action,” remarked Kim Krieger, operations vice president with BPX Energy, BP’s onshore U.S. oil and gas unit. “Electrification of the field has been a gamechanger. We are cutting emissions while significantly increasing the reliability of our field operations enabling a 20% uplift in production. It’s exciting to see our emissions decrease and our incremental operating cash flow increase.”

BP America projects that more than three-quarters of its Permian operated wells will be electrified by the end of this year. It expects that figure to exceed 95% by 2023.

“We see a future where our Permian production is a highly commercial and low carbon energy resource that uses a combination of technologies – such as continuous methane monitoring, electrification, and block chain applications – to support and accelerate the energy transition,” commented BP America Chairman Dave Lawler.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.

RELATED COMPANIES

Most Popular Articles