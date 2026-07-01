BP Sees More Leadership Changes

BP PLC announced the retirement of newly appointed deputy chief executive Carol Howle and named 2 new executive vice presidents from within its ranks.

BP PLC on Tuesday announced the retirement of newly appointed deputy chief executive Carol Howle and named 2 new executive vice presidents (EVPs) from within its ranks.

The new leadership changes come just weeks after the British energy giant removed chair and director Albert Manifold over governance concerns.

Also on Tuesday, new CEO Meg O'Neill's simplified reorganization of BP into two business segments - upstream and downstream - takes effect.

Howle had been named deputy CEO when former Woodside Energy Group Ltd CEO O'Neill took over from the resigned Murray Auchincloss in early April. Alongside the new appointment, Howle has continued with her role as EVP for supply, trading and shipping, but has now decided to retire after 26 years with BP.

Concurrently EVP for people, culture and communications Kerry Dryburgh "has made a personal decision to leave the company after 16 years", BP said in an online statement Tuesday.

Howle and Dryburgh will leave BP in the third quarter, the company said.

Sam Skerry, senior vice president for mergers and acquisitions and business development, will take over from Howle as EVP for supply, trading and shipping. Sonya Adams, chief of staff to the CEO, will take over from Dryburgh as EVP for people and culture. Both roles take effect August 1.

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Skerry has nearly 30 years with BP, mostly spent on leading trading operations, according to the company. Adams has over 25 years with BP, spanning "customers and products", finance and transformation, BP noted.

"Sam is widely respected for her commercial and strategic insight, and for her ability to navigate complex, high-profile commercial situations", O'Neill said. "As Chief of Staff, Sonya developed a deep understanding of the company and the levers that drive performance. She is passionate about the role of culture, leadership, and capability in enabling strategic shifts, accelerating progress, and helping BP perform at its best".

O'Neill added, “Carol led the company through a critical transitional phase as Interim and then Deputy CEO. With her departure I have chosen not to replace the Deputy CEO role".

"We have significant actions underway to streamline the organizational model and we have a focused leadership team in place", O'Neill said.

Boardroom Drama

Just over a month ago BP's board kicked out Manifold, who had led the board since only October 2025 after replacing the resigned Helge Lund.

“Albert has helped bring a welcome focus and pace to BP’s transformation. However, the board has been surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues it deems unacceptable and has taken decisive action", senior independent director Amanda Blanc said in an online statement issued by the company May 26.

BP named Ian Tyler as interim replacement pending a process for permanent succession.

Manifold accepted the decision but pushed back against what he called "lies" including media suggestions he wished to be executive chair.

"I sought to streamline and refresh the Board and started to advocate for a review of the workings of the Board to improve efficiency and effectiveness", Manifold said in an online statement published by Dow Jones. "All of this was my attempt to ensure the continuing independence and transparency of the Board and the ongoing improvement in oversight and governance".

Manifold also shared he had "no interest" in availing perks such as tickets for sports events, avoided availing private aviation and preferred taking taxis and trains over a dedicated limousine.

"I sat in a small office, eschewing the grand corner-office privilege of previous Chairmen", he added. "I did these things because I wanted to set an example".

"Is it possible that in my determination to drive change on costs, performance, the balance sheet and shareholder communications, I pushed hard and challenged people directly? Yes, it is. But there is a considerable distance between driving an organization with urgency and the characterization of my conduct that is now being put about", Manifold said.

"At no point in my tenure as Chairman of BP has anyone raised with me any issue about my conduct or my relationship with my colleagues".

However, he spoke positively about O'Neill and chief financial officer Kate Thompson. "I am confident that Meg and her executive team will deliver on the promise that BP can, and will, do better for its shareholders", Manifold said.

Simplification

On June 9 O'Neill's administration announced a shift from 3 segments to just upstream and downstream effective July 1.

"The two-segment model - one focused on resource development and production, and the other on customers and markets - will clarify accountabilities and enable faster, more effective decision-making", BP said at the time.

"Upstream will bring together BP's oil and gas regions, including exploration, development and production activities, streamlining how the company finds, develops and produces the energy the world needs. It will also include BP’s upstream joint ventures and its renewable natural gas and CCS businesses.

"Downstream will include refining, terminals, pipelines, mobility and convenience, biofuels, aviation, hydrogen and Castrol, aligning how BP makes, moves and sells its products.

"Supply, Trading & Shipping will continue to operate across both segments, supporting delivery and value creation across the integrated system. As a distinctive capability for BP it connects the portfolio, optimizes flows and delivers material value uplift.

"Renewable businesses, including solar and offshore wind, will sit within the Technology function as BP continues to advance a capital-light model in these areas".

Gordon Birrell has been appointed upstream EVP and Richard Harding interim downstream EVP.

Harding became interim EVP for customers and products in April after Emma Delaney left the post to become executive board chair and CEO of Austria's state-backed energy company OMV AG.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com