BP Says Unclear When Exports of BTC Oil From Turkey Will Resume

by Bloomberg
|
Zulfugar Agayev
|
Thursday, February 09, 2023
The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline mostly transports crude from Azerbaijan.

Exports of Azeri oil from Turkey’s port of Ceyhan still haven’t resumed and it’s unclear when they will, according to a BP Plc spokesperson.

All quays at the eastern Mediterranean port — which normally handles about 1 million barrels a day of crude — were shut on Monday for safety checks following two devastating earthquakes.

Flows through the pipelines running to the terminal restarted late on Tuesday.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline mostly transports crude from Azerbaijan. Last month, exports from it amounted to about 615,000 barrels a day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

One of three bays handling oil from Iraq, which comes via a separate pipeline, reopened on Tuesday evening. The country sends roughly 450,000 barrels a day to Ceyhan.

Iraq’s full-month exports from the port won’t be affected, according to an official with knowledge of the matter.

BP has a 30.1% stake in BTC. Other partners include Azerbaijan’s state energy company Socar, Mol Nyrt and Eni SpA.


