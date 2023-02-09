BP Says Unclear When Exports of BTC Oil From Turkey Will Resume
Exports of Azeri oil from Turkey’s port of Ceyhan still haven’t resumed and it’s unclear when they will, according to a BP Plc spokesperson.
All quays at the eastern Mediterranean port — which normally handles about 1 million barrels a day of crude — were shut on Monday for safety checks following two devastating earthquakes.
Flows through the pipelines running to the terminal restarted late on Tuesday.
The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline mostly transports crude from Azerbaijan. Last month, exports from it amounted to about 615,000 barrels a day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
One of three bays handling oil from Iraq, which comes via a separate pipeline, reopened on Tuesday evening. The country sends roughly 450,000 barrels a day to Ceyhan.
Iraq’s full-month exports from the port won’t be affected, according to an official with knowledge of the matter.
BP has a 30.1% stake in BTC. Other partners include Azerbaijan’s state energy company Socar, Mol Nyrt and Eni SpA.
