BP Restarts Gas Platform Hit by Fault in Azerbaijan

Alpha will take a few days to reach normal production and export levels after halting earlier this month.

BP Plc restarted one of two production platforms in Azerbaijan’s largest natural gas deposit of Shah Deniz that’s been out of operation for more than a week due to an unplanned outage.

The Alpha platform, which feeds into natural gas export streams to Europe, restarted on Saturday evening, operator BP said in an emailed statement. Alpha will take a few days to reach normal production and export levels after halting earlier this month. A second platform, Bravo, was unaffected.

The resumption of Alpha follows “the full resolution of the technical issue in the subsea condensate export line between the Shah Deniz Alpha platform and the Sangachal terminal,” BP’s Baku office said.

Alpha provides about 36 percent of production from the offshore Shah Deniz deposit, according to BP data. The rest comes from the second platform, Bravo. The company has a stake of about 30 percent in the field.