BP Raises Dividend Rate

BP PLC announced a four percent increase to 8.66 cents in its quarterly dividend per share, as higher oil prices continued to offset lower upstream and refining volumes.

BP PLC on Tuesday announced a four percent increase to 8.66 cents in its quarterly dividend per share, as higher oil prices continued to offset lower upstream and refining volumes.

For Meg O'Neill's first full quarter as chief executive, underlying replacement cost (RC) profit, BP's equivalent of net income adjusted for nonrecurring items, rose to $5.73 billion or $36.92 per share from $3.2 billion for the prior three-month period. RC profit soared to $4.63 billion from $662 million.

"Compared with the first quarter 2026, the underlying result mainly reflects higher liquids and gas realizations including the impact of price lags, stronger realized refining margins and stronger customers result, partly offset by higher exploration write-offs", BP said.

Production under the "oil production and operations" segment, under which BP reports output from regions predominantly producing crude oil, fell to 1.44 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (MMboed) in the April-June quarter from 1.54 MMboed in Q1. Ramp-ups at major projects were offset by seasonal maintenance and continued disruption in Middle East operations.

Segment average realized prices increased to $84.1 per barrel for liquids but slid to $2.16 per thousand cubic feet for natural gas.

Output from the "gas and low-carbon energy" segment, which covers regions predominantly producing natural gas, dropped to 765,000 boed in Q2 from 798,000 boed in Q1. Gas comprised 3.93 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) of the total, down from 4.12 MMcfd.

Segment average realized prices increased to $94.09 per barrel for liquids and $8.04 per thousand cubic feet for gas.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"The gas marketing and trading result was broadly flat compared with the first quarter 2026", BP said.

In the "customers and products" segment, refining throughput declined to 1.47 MMbd in Q2 from 1.53 MMbd in Q1. That was offset by an increase in BP's average refining indicator margin to $29.6 per barrel. "The oil trading result was slightly higher compared with the first quarter", BP said.

Revenue totaled $69.11 billion for Q2, up from $52.26 billion for Q1. Operating activities generated $10.86 billion in net cash, up from $2.86 billion.

"Looking ahead, BP expects third quarter 2026 reported upstream production to be 2,100 to 2,250mboe/d [thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day], compared with the second quarter 2026, 2,201mboe/d", BP said. "This includes the impact of continued disruption in the Middle East, BP’s reduced equity interest in Latin America and an estimated impact of around 40mboe/d for potential seasonal weather events in the Gulf of America.

"The heightened volatility in the oil and gas prices could also impact PSA contracts.

"In its customers business, compared to the second quarter, BP expects a significantly lower result, with broadly flat volumes and a lower midstream result, as well as lower earnings in Castrol due to the lagged impact of higher base oil costs.

"Both fuels margins and midstream performance are expected to remain sensitive to conditions and developments in the Middle East.

"In products, BP expects throughput of 1,300 to 1,360mb/d, reflecting the completion of the Gelsenkirchen divestment and a lower level of planned turnaround activity. Refining margins are expected to remain elevated and sensitive to the cost of supply and market conditions".

BP reduced its net debt to $22.25 billion. Gearing, which measures how much of operations are funded by debt and is expressed as the ratio of net debt to the total of net debt plus equity, stood at 22.6 percent.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $37.17 billion at the end of Q2. Current assets totaled $115.5 billion.

Current liabilities stood at $93.28 billion including $5.89 billion in finance debt.

BP also announced it had started a process to sell its biogas business in the United States, Archaea Energy.

That continues a simplification campaign that recently saw BP complete the divestment of its Gelsenkirchen refinery in Germany, agree to sell its Austrian retail business and launch marketing for its North Sea assets.

"Since I joined BP, I have spent time with BP’s teams on the frontline and met investors, business partners, governments and other key stakeholders", O'Neill said. "In four months, I’ve seen enough to know this company can be extraordinary - from our high-quality assets to our integrated model, deep capabilities, strong partnerships and exceptional people.

"However, we are not making the most of our potential. Our performance over the past few years has not met our own expectations, let alone those of our shareholders. We have not delivered consistently; we have written off too much value; and our costs and liabilities are not resilient enough in a low-price environment".

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com