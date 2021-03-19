BP Plans UK's Largest Hydrogen Project
BP (NYSE: BP) has announced that it is developing plans for the UK’s largest blue hydrogen production facility, targeting one gigawatt (GW) of hydrogen production by 2030.
The proposed development, dubbed H2Teesside, would be a significant step in developing BP’s hydrogen business and would make a major contribution to the UK government’s target of developing 5GW of hydrogen production by 2030, BP noted. The project would capture and send for storage up to two million tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to capturing the emissions from the heating of one million UK households, BP highlighted.
BP said it has begun a feasibility study into the project to explore technologies that could capture up to 98 percent of carbon emissions from the hydrogen production process. H2Teeside, which would be located in Teesside in north-east England, could begin production in 2027 or earlier, according to BP, which highlighted that the project would be integrated with the region’s already-planned Net Zero Teesside and Northern Endurance Partnership carbon capture use and storage projects, both of which are led by BP as operator.
“Clean hydrogen is an essential complement to electrification on the path to net zero,” Dev Sanyal, BP’s executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy, said in a company statement.
“Blue hydrogen, integrated with carbon capture and storage, can provide the scale and reliability needed by industrial processes. It can also play an essential role in decarbonizing hard-to-electrify industries and driving down the cost of the energy transition,” Sanyal added.
UK Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said, “driving the growth of low carbon hydrogen is a key part of the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan and our Energy White Paper and can play an important part in helping us end our contribution to climate change by 2050”.
“Clean hydrogen has huge potential to help us fully decarbonize across the UK and it is great to see bp exploring its full potential on Teesside,” Trevelyan added.
