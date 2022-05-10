BP Pens Offtake Agreement For Fuels Made From Waste Plastic
Oil supermajor BP has signed a ten-year offtake agreement with Clean Planet Energy, a UK-based company developing facilities to convert hard-to-recycle waste plastics into circular petrochemical feedstocks and into ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD).
Under the new agreement, BP will initially receive the output of Clean Planet Energy’s first facility, currently under construction in Teesside in the north-east of England.
The Teesside facility is designed to have the capacity to process 20,000 tons a year of waste plastics into naphtha and ULSD. The naphtha can be utilized as feedstock into circular plastics value chains, which is aligned with BP’s aim of unlocking new sources of value through circularity, keeping products and materials in use for longer.
Clean Planet Energy will provide BP with the opportunity to expand the relationship by offtaking products from its future plants beyond Teesside.
BP is already leading a series of major hydrogen and carbon capture and storage projects being developed in and around Teesside that will support decarbonization of the region’s industries.
Clean Planet Energy designs and builds facilities – which they refer to as ecoPlants – that are expected to process plastics typically rejected by traditional recycling centers and so would otherwise be sent to landfill or incineration.
The firm is currently in the process of developing 12 of its ecoPlants globally. From these facilities alone, the company aims to divert 250,000 tons of hard-to-recycle waste plastic annually from landfills and the environment, creating more than 700 green jobs in local communities.
Clean Planet Energy plans to announce further ecoPlants in the UK, EU, Southeast Asia, and the Americas later this year.
“This long-term agreement with Clean Planet Energy for the offtake of naphtha will help BP unlock new sources of value through circularity, while helping divert plastic waste away from landfill, incineration, and the environment. Clean Planet Energy’s first facility in Teesside should help accelerate this journey,” Sven Boss-Walker, SVP of Refining & Products Trading at BP, said.
“We set out to find an international energy company to work with that we felt understood our vision. bp not only put sustainability performance at the heart of their discussions with us from day one, but their global-leading refining and trading businesses means our naphtha product can have an impact in helping to advance a circular economy,” Katerina Garyfalou, Director of Business Development at Clean Planet Energy, added.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Writer
- OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm
- USA Gasoline Price Hits New Record
- Analysts Look at EU Russian Oil Embargo
- Energean Makes Another Successful Gas Discovery Off Israel
- USA Gas Prices Surge to Decade Highs
- Repsol Restarts Yme Production After Repairing Leak
- Petrobras Investing $16B In Campos Basin Revitalization
- Clontarf Gets In On Sasanof Action With Drilling Imminent
- Longboat Energy Gets Stakes In Two Norwegian Gas Prospects
- Keppel O&M Secures Deployment For Jack-up Rig Pair
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Massive Heerema Thialf Vessel To Start Kinsale Head Removal
- Gunmen Storm Shell Owned Military Checkpoint in Nigeria
- U.S. Shale Cash Flow About to Wipe Out A Decade Worth Of Losses
- Russian Energy Ban Would Worsen Inflation In The UK
- Stagflation Appears to be Here and Now Says Energy Expert
- U.K. To Get Surge Of Tax Payments From Shell And BP
- Empyrean Preparing To Drill Second Well Offshore China In 2023
- Natural Gas Crunch Amplifies USA Refining Boom
- Fitch Solutions Gives Oil Price Projection Update
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge