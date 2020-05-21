BP Offshore Deals Go to Worley

BP has formed a pair of global framework agreements with Worley tied to BP's global offshore developments.

BP International Limited has entered into a pair of two-year global framework agreements with Worley Limited tied to BP’s global offshore developments, Worley reported Wednesday.

One agreement covers conceptual engineering and the other early engineering and front-end engineering design (FEED) services, the Australia-based contract recipient added.

“We are pleased to be working with BP as a trusted partner through these framework agreements,” Worley CEO Chris Ashton remarked in a written statement. “As Australia’s leading energy services company, we are helping BP meet the world’s changing energy needs.”

Worley stated that it will provide concept selection and development services under the conceptual engineering deal. The services – including appraisals, feasibility studies and technical definition studies – will enable BP to assess project viability, Worley explained.

The early engineering and FEED agreement calls on Worley to supply BP with engineering design, further technical definition, project execution planning and project performance target development services, Worley added.

According to Worley, the company’s London and Houston offices will execute services under the framework agreements with support from global offices.

