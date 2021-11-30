BP Loads Out 1,000th Crude Oil Tanker From Black Sea Terminal

The BP-operated Western Route Export Pipeline has loaded out the 1,000th tanker at the Supsa terminal on the Black Sea.

The Western Route Export Pipeline, known as Baku-Supsa, and the Supsa terminal on the Georgian coast of the Black Sea is operated by BP on behalf of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) coventurers. The total length of the Western Route Export Pipeline is 515 miles – 284 miles in Azerbaijan and 231 miles in Georgia.

BP said that 650,000 barrels of crude oil from the ACG field in the Caspian Sea traveled from the Sangachal terminal near Baku across Azerbaijan and Georgia and onto the Stamos tanker which was the 1000th vessel to carry crude from the field. The cargo’s destination is Italy.

It is worth noting that the first-ever tanker to deliver oil cargo from the field was the Agip Piamonte loaded at the Supsa terminal in 1999.

“Baku-Supsa is an important part of the early oil project of BP and its coventurers in ACG and the first proof of our safe and reliable operations in Georgia and the region. The lifting of the 1000th tanker from the Supsa terminal is a remarkable milestone we celebrate within BP’s 25th anniversary in Georgia this year,” Aytan Hajiyeva, head of BP Georgia, stated.

The Baku-Supsa has transported more than 700 million barrels of oil from the ACG field in the Caspian Sea via the Sangachal terminal in Azerbaijan to the Supsa oil terminal on the Georgia Black Sea coast since it became operational in 1999. The current export rate via Baku-Supsa is about 100,000 barrels per day.

“We are proud of the exceptional performance Baku-Supsa has demonstrated for more than two decades it has been operational and since it loaded the first tanker in 1999,” added Eldar Gaziyev, Area operations manager for BP’s Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey export pipelines.

BP is the operator of the ACG field with a 30.37 percent interest. Participating partners in the field are SOCAR (25 percent), MOL (9.57 percent), Inpex (9.31 percent), Equinor (7.27 percent), ExxonMobil (6.79 percent), TPAO (5.73 percent), ITOCHU (3.65 percent), and ONGC with 2.31 percent.

