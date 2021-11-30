BP Loads Out 1,000th Crude Oil Tanker From Black Sea Terminal
The BP-operated Western Route Export Pipeline has loaded out the 1,000th tanker at the Supsa terminal on the Black Sea.
The Western Route Export Pipeline, known as Baku-Supsa, and the Supsa terminal on the Georgian coast of the Black Sea is operated by BP on behalf of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) coventurers. The total length of the Western Route Export Pipeline is 515 miles – 284 miles in Azerbaijan and 231 miles in Georgia.
BP said that 650,000 barrels of crude oil from the ACG field in the Caspian Sea traveled from the Sangachal terminal near Baku across Azerbaijan and Georgia and onto the Stamos tanker which was the 1000th vessel to carry crude from the field. The cargo’s destination is Italy.
It is worth noting that the first-ever tanker to deliver oil cargo from the field was the Agip Piamonte loaded at the Supsa terminal in 1999.
“Baku-Supsa is an important part of the early oil project of BP and its coventurers in ACG and the first proof of our safe and reliable operations in Georgia and the region. The lifting of the 1000th tanker from the Supsa terminal is a remarkable milestone we celebrate within BP’s 25th anniversary in Georgia this year,” Aytan Hajiyeva, head of BP Georgia, stated.
The Baku-Supsa has transported more than 700 million barrels of oil from the ACG field in the Caspian Sea via the Sangachal terminal in Azerbaijan to the Supsa oil terminal on the Georgia Black Sea coast since it became operational in 1999. The current export rate via Baku-Supsa is about 100,000 barrels per day.
“We are proud of the exceptional performance Baku-Supsa has demonstrated for more than two decades it has been operational and since it loaded the first tanker in 1999,” added Eldar Gaziyev, Area operations manager for BP’s Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey export pipelines.
BP is the operator of the ACG field with a 30.37 percent interest. Participating partners in the field are SOCAR (25 percent), MOL (9.57 percent), Inpex (9.31 percent), Equinor (7.27 percent), ExxonMobil (6.79 percent), TPAO (5.73 percent), ITOCHU (3.65 percent), and ONGC with 2.31 percent.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- SBM Offshore And Petrobras Sign Deal For Mero FPSO
- BP Loads Out 1,000th Crude Oil Tanker From Black Sea Terminal
- What Can We Expect From OPEC+?
- Equinor Exits Ireland Following $434M Corrib Sale
- USA Proceeds with SPR Release Despite Price Drop
- New Gas Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Flooded BC Extends Fuel Rationing Ahead of Storm
- Saipem Signs New Deal Worth Around $750MM
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Oil Crashes on New Variant Implications
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- BP Starts Flowing Oil From Angolan Offshore Field
- OGA Says Continuing North Sea Exploration is Vital
- Oil Crashes as New Covid Variant Roils Markets
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work
- Chevron Venezuela Operations in Limbo
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation