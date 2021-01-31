BP Launches UK Pandemic Initiatives

BP (NYSE: BP) is launching two initiatives to support essential services and frontline workers across the UK as they ‎battle the pandemic.

The company is reintroducing its program of supplying free fuel to UK emergency ‎services vehicles, which will see vehicles issued with either a BP Plus or Allstar ‎fuel card fill up without charge at BP’s retail sites across the ‎UK. This program is expected to run until March 31 and ‎will apply to NHS, police, fire emergency services, blood transportation and NHS Trust non-‎emergency vehicles.

BP is also teaming up with Deliveroo for its ‘Lunch for Lifesavers’ initiative, which will distribute free food to staff and volunteers at vaccination centers and frontline NHS workers. Under this initiative, BP will donate a quarter of a million BP/M&S meals.

“A year into this crisis, it continues to take a ‎heavy toll on our neighbors and our nation,” BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney said in a company statement.

“These latest initiatives use our resources and ‎reach across the country to support essential services and the people who are working ‎around the clock to keep us all safe. The UK has been our home for over a century and we ‎feel it’s important that we do our bit to help,” the BP chief went on to say.

Last year, BP supplied more than 10 ‎million liters of free fuel to emergency service vehicles across the UK. ‎

As of January 29, 10.06am CET, there have been 3.7 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, with 101,887 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, 100 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, with 2.1 million deaths, as of January 29, 10.06am CET, the latest WHO figures show.

