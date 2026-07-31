BP Launches Sale of North Sea Business

'The decision forms part of BP's ongoing portfolio review and reflects its disciplined approach to capital allocation - all in service of creating a simpler, stronger and more valuable company'.

BP PLC said Friday it is marketing its operations on the United Kingdom side of the North Sea, including five production hubs, as part of a simplification drive under new chief executive Meg O'Neill.

"The decision forms part of BP's ongoing portfolio review and reflects its disciplined approach to capital allocation - all in service of creating a simpler, stronger and more valuable company", the London-headquartered energy giant said in a statement.

O'Neill said, "The UK has been our home for more than 100 years and will continue to play an important role in our future".

"The North Sea remains integral to the UK's energy system. However, as we focus our portfolio and direct capital to our highest-value opportunities, we believe our North Sea business will be better positioned as part of another company. It has world-class people, resilient assets and a proud heritage, and it is precisely these qualities that can attract an owner ready to back its next chapter. We are seeking an outcome that recognizes that value".

While BP compatriot Shell PLC denied last year it had any interest in merging with BP, chief executive Wael Sawan told The Times in an interview published October 30, 2025 Shell favored targeted acquisitions over large-scale mergers. Shell, in a reply to Rigzone, refused to comment on BP's announcement of the potential sale of its North Sea assets.

BP said its current North Sea presence, all in the UK sector, consists of two production hubs in the central North Sea (Andrew and ETAP) and three west of Shetland (Clair, Clair Ridge and Glen Lyon).

Besides the North Sea, BP is active in the UK through its retail sites, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and over 60 locations for aviation refueling and aviation services. BP added it is also a co-venturer in the country's carbon capture and storage and offshore wind sectors.

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"Its global supply, trading and shipping hub is in London", the statement noted. "BP's global headquarters remain in the UK".

BP had nearly 14,000 employees in the UK last year, of which about 1,100 were deployed in the North Sea, the company said.

Last week BP said it had signed an agreement to divest its retail and EV charging businesses in Austria to Volenergy AG, part of Switzerland-based diversified company Volare Group AG. The assets include 250 BP-branded retail sites of which 115 are owned by BP and franchise-operated.

"Retail sites in Austria will continue to operate under the BP brand through a brand license agreement following completion which is expected at the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals", BP said July 20.

BP did not disclose the value of the transaction, which excludes BP's aviation and Castrol operations in Austria.

"By concentrating our capital on the assets and markets where BP can be most competitive and best serve customers, we are strengthening our balance sheet and creating a stronger downstream portfolio", BP interim downstream executive vice president Richard Harding said of the Austrian sale.

On February 26, 2025 BP announced a target of $20 billion in divestments by 2027 as part of its "reset" strategy. The plan also includes "structural cost reductions", initially set at $5.5-6.5 billion by 2027.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com