BP, KOC Sign ETSA Extension

In a statement sent to Rigzone on Thursday, BP announced that it and Kuwait Oil Company have signed an extension of the Enhanced Technical Services Agreement (ETSA) between the companies.

The agreement “paves the way for both companies to collaboratively progress Kuwait’s most strategic asset fields”, BP noted in the statement. BP added that the deal enables it to “bring expertise in enhanced oil recovery to the Greater Burgan oil field and develop local capabilities with Kuwait Oil Company to manage the development of South and East Kuwait fields through 50 secondment opportunities of BP’s technical experts”.

Rigzone asked BP to disclose the deal’s value. A BP spokesperson was unable to do so.

The ETSA was originally signed in 2016 for a period of 10 years, the statement highlighted, adding that it will now extend through to March 2029.

BP Executive Vice President, Gas & Low Carbon Energy, William Lin, noted in the statement, “BP’s commitment to Kuwait dates back to our participation in the discovery of the Greater Burgan oil field in the 1930s, and we appreciate the trust placed in our expertise in giant oil and gas fields to continue to help develop this important strategic asset”.

“This is another example of the deep relationships we’ve formed across governments, partners, and supply chains in the regions where we operate. We look forward to continuing our strong collaboration with Kuwait and to working with KOC to help support the country’s long-term energy resilience,” he added.

BP notes on its website that it was one of the founders of the original Kuwait Oil Company, which it highlighted first discovered oil at Burgan in 1938.

“Exportation of KOC began in 1946, in which the first export of Kuwait crude was loaded on to the bp vessel ‘Fusilier’,” BP’s site adds.

BP also states on its site that it was the first oil company to be invited by the Kuwaiti Government to assist in the redevelopment of Kuwait’s oil industry in 1992.

“BP in Kuwait is committed to developing local capabilities and Kuwaiti talent by improving their technical and management skills,” BP says on its site.

“Examples include sponsorship of training programs, courses in country, coaching programs and visits offered to our partners’ employees to BP facilities worldwide. BP has a representative office in Kuwait and is actively engaged with the government,” it adds.

According to the Energy Institute’s (EI) latest statistical review of world energy, which was released in 2025, Kuwait’s crude oil and condensate production averaged 2.411 million barrels per day in 2024. This represented 2.9 percent of global crude oil and condensate production in 2024, the review showed.

Kuwait’s 2024 production marked a 6.9 percent year on year decrease, according to the review, which outlined that, from 2014 to 2024, Kuwait’s production dropped by an average of 1.6 percent every year.

In a statement posted on its website in February, BP announced a “fundamentally reset strategy”. This strategy will see BP grow its upstream oil and gas business, focus its downstream business, and invest with increasing discipline into the transition, the company noted in that statement.

BP describes itself on its website as an integrated energy company, adding that it is “one of only a few that can deliver energy at global scale through a decades-long energy transition”.

“Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today, and tomorrow,” BP states on its site.

“We plan to grow the upstream, focus the downstream, and invest with discipline in transition,” it adds.

