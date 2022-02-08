BP Jumps from $5.6B Loss to Near $13B Profit

BP has jumped from a $5.6 billion underlying replacement cost loss in 2020 to a $12.8 billion underlying replacement cost profit in 2021, according to the company’s latest results statement, which was released on Tuesday.

Profit attributable to BP shareholders also rose from a loss of $20.3 billion in 2020 to a profit of $7.5 billion last year and operating cash flow almost doubled from $12.1 billion in 2020 to $23.6 billion in 2021. Net debt stood at $30.6 billion in 2021 - down from $38.9 billion in 2020.

In the fourth quarter of last year alone, BP reported an underlying replacement cost profit of $4 billion, up from a profit of $115 million during the same period last year. Profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 attributable to shareholders was said to be $2.3 billion, compared to $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of last year, BP announced a dividend of 5.46 cents per ordinary share, payable in March 2022. This figure was at 5.25 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“2021 shows BP doing what we said we would - performing while transforming,” BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a company statement.

“We’ve strengthened the balance sheet and grown returns. We’re delivering distributions to shareholders with $4.15 billion of buybacks announced and the dividend increased. And we’re investing for the future,” he added in the statement.

“We’ve made strong progress in our transformation to an integrated energy company - focusing and high grading our hydrocarbons business, growing in convenience and mobility and building with discipline a low carbon energy business - now with over five gigawatts in offshore wind projects and significant opportunities in hydrogen,” Looney went on to say.

At the time of writing, BP’s share price had risen in London and Frankfurt on February 8. The company’s share price in New York had not yet been updated for Tuesday.

Strategic Transformation Update

In a separate statement on Tuesday, BP also gave an update on its strategic transformation. The company noted that it is now aiming to sustain earnings (EBITDA) from resilient hydrocarbons out to 2030 and said it expects to increase the proportion of its capital expenditure in transition growth businesses to more than 40 percent by 2025. BP revealed that it is aiming to push this figure up to around 50 percent by 2030.

BP also highlighted that it aims to generate earnings of between $9 billion and 10 billion from these businesses by 2030, “driven by five transition growth engines – bioenergy, convenience, electric vehicle (EV) charging, renewables and hydrogen”.

“Over the past two years we have set a new purpose, direction and strategy for BP, and completed the largest reorganization in our history,” Looney said in a company statement.

“With this period of change fully behind us, we are now solely focused on driving value through the safe, efficient delivery of our strategy,” he added.

“We enter 2022 with growing confidence. The past two years have reinforced our belief in the opportunities that the energy transition presents - to create value for our shareholders and to get to net zero. The need for, and role of, an integrated energy company (IEC) has – to our minds - never been clearer. Underpinning all of this is our steadfast commitment to perform while transforming,” Looney went on to say.

Shell Earnings

Earlier this month, Shell reported adjusted earnings of $19.2 billion in 2021 - up from adjusted earnings of $4.8 billion in 2020. The company’s adjusted EBITDA in 2021 came in at $55 billion (2020: $36.5 billion) and cash flow from operations, excluding working capital, was $55.4 billion last year (2020: $29.4 billion).

On the same day that Shell posted its full year 2021 figures, the UK Shadow Climate and Net Zero Secretary, and Labour member of parliament for Doncaster North, Ed Miliband, said in a statement on Twitter that “a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas profits is the right thing to do”. Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has previously warned, however, that a one-off windfall tax on the UK’s offshore oil and gas operators would cause “irreparable damage” to the industry and leave consumers even more exposed to global shortages.

