BP Joins IBM Quantum Network

BP (NYSE: BP) has announced that it has joined the IBM Quantum Network to advance the use of quantum ‎computing in the energy industry.‎‎ ‎

By joining the network as an industry partner, BP said it will have access to IBM’s ‎quantum expertise and software and cloud-based access to the most advanced quantum ‎computers available. BP noted that it will work with IBM to explore using quantum computing to solve business and engineering ‎challenges and explore the potential applications for driving efficiencies and reducing carbon ‎emissions.

‎Quantum computing has the potential to be applied in areas such as, modelling the chemistry ‎and build-up of various types of clay in hydrocarbon wells, analyzing and managing the fluid dynamics of wind farms, optimizing ‎autonomous robotic facility inspection, and helping create opportunities not yet imagined to ‎deliver clean energy, BP highlighted.

The IBM Quantum Network already had more than 130 members comprising a global community of ‎Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, academic institutions, and research labs.

‎‎“BP’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to ‎net zero,” Morag Watson, the senior vice president of digital ‎science and engineering at BP, said in a company statement.

“Next-generation computing capabilities such as quantum computing will assist in ‎solving the science and engineering challenges we will face, enabling us to reimagine energy ‎and design new lower carbon products,” Watson added in the statement.

‎Dario Gil, ‎the Senior Vice President and Director of IBM Research, said, “BP joins a rapidly growing number of clients working with IBM to explore quantum computing to ‎help accelerate the discovery of solutions to some of today’s biggest challenges”.

“The energy industry is ripe with opportunities ‎to see value from the use of quantum computing through the discovery of new materials designed ‎to improve the generation, transfer, and storage of energy,” he added.

