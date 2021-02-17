BP Joins IBM Quantum Network
BP (NYSE: BP) has announced that it has joined the IBM Quantum Network to advance the use of quantum computing in the energy industry.
By joining the network as an industry partner, BP said it will have access to IBM’s quantum expertise and software and cloud-based access to the most advanced quantum computers available. BP noted that it will work with IBM to explore using quantum computing to solve business and engineering challenges and explore the potential applications for driving efficiencies and reducing carbon emissions.
Quantum computing has the potential to be applied in areas such as, modelling the chemistry and build-up of various types of clay in hydrocarbon wells, analyzing and managing the fluid dynamics of wind farms, optimizing autonomous robotic facility inspection, and helping create opportunities not yet imagined to deliver clean energy, BP highlighted.
The IBM Quantum Network already had more than 130 members comprising a global community of Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, academic institutions, and research labs.
“BP’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero,” Morag Watson, the senior vice president of digital science and engineering at BP, said in a company statement.
“Next-generation computing capabilities such as quantum computing will assist in solving the science and engineering challenges we will face, enabling us to reimagine energy and design new lower carbon products,” Watson added in the statement.
Dario Gil, the Senior Vice President and Director of IBM Research, said, “BP joins a rapidly growing number of clients working with IBM to explore quantum computing to help accelerate the discovery of solutions to some of today’s biggest challenges”.
“The energy industry is ripe with opportunities to see value from the use of quantum computing through the discovery of new materials designed to improve the generation, transfer, and storage of energy,” he added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
