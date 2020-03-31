BP Issues AGM Warning
BP plc has outlined that it may not be possible to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) as usual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The meeting is scheduled to be held on May 27 at East London’s ExCeL venue, which is currently undergoing work to host a makeshift hospital that will provide support for coronavirus patients. Dubbed NHS Nightingale, the new health facility is expected to open this week.
BP said it may need to make changes to the meeting’s time, date and location “or take other matters to act in the best interest to the health of our shareholders and staff”. The London-headquartered company said this could include no refreshments or lunch being offered and no presentations.
“We continue to monitor the rapidly developing situation, including the latest UK Government guidance. The health and safety of shareholders and BP staff are of paramount importance,” BP said in a company statement.
“Given the circumstances, shareholders should be aware that arrangements for the AGM may change at short notice,” the company added.
“The government has advised against unnecessary travel and discouraged large gatherings. Should these directives from the government remain in place up to and in the build up to the AGM, the meeting may proceed on an abridged basis, conducting only those matters required by law and regulation, and participation by the proxy form may well be more appropriate,” BP continued.
The company said it will be providing regular updates on the meeting at bp.com/agm.
As of March 30, there have been 19,526 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, with 1,228 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 693,224 confirmed cases, with 33,106 deaths, as of March 30, WHO data shows.
