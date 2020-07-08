BP Investing $70MM in GGEF
BP plc revealed Tuesday that it is investing $70 million in India’s Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF).
Following its investment, BP will become a limited partner in GGEF and have representation on its advisory committee, as well as the rights to co-invest in projects alongside GGEF. The fund, which was established in 2018, is focused on identifying, investing and supporting growth in zero carbon and low carbon energy solutions in India.
GGEF already includes investments from the Government of India, through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), and the UK Government, through the Department for International Development (DfID).
“India is committed to the energy transition and pursuing a range of low carbon options for the future. BP is equally committed to reimagining energy in India,” Dev Sanyal, BP Group’s executive vice president for gas and low carbon energy, said in a company statement.
“Our investment in GGEF is aligned with our strategy of investing in integrated low carbon energy using innovative partnerships and business models. It provides a unique platform for BP to accelerate its ambition in India and to co-invest in a variety of zero and low carbon energy solutions in the country,” Sanyal added.
Dhanpal Jhaveri, the CEO of EverSource Capital, which manages GGEF, said, “Eversource is committed to investing in India’s rapidly scaling green sector and providing renewable energy solutions in the country”.
“As we work towards accomplishing the climate goals and the ambitious renewable energy targets set by the Government of India, BP’s global expertise in the low carbon and zero carbon energy value chain will be an added benefit towards realizing those goals,” Jhaveri added.
BP is one of the largest international energy companies in India, according to the company’s website, which shows that the business employs around 7,500 people in the country.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- ET Confident Dakota Access Pipeline Will Not Shut
- Equinor Makes North Sea Discovery
- BP Investing $70MM in GGEF
- Oil Sands Explorers Restoring Production
- DCP Midstream Kicks Off Methane Initiative
- Nearly 94,000 OFS Job Losses Tied to COVID-19
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts Again
- Equinor Contracts Odfjell Rig for Up to 17 Wells
- US Refineries Still Running Below Seasonal Norm
- New Tech Could Slash North Sea Decom Costs
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Baker Hughes Rig Count Shows US Decrease
- US Crude Inventories Drop 7+ Million Barrels
- Oil Search Cuts 34 Percent of Staff
- Conoco Turning on the Taps
- Filing Shows ExxonMobil Loss
- US Oil Exports Can Compete at $30 Break-Even
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light