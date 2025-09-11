BP Inks MoU to Drill 5 Gas Wells offshore Egypt

The British energy giant expects to start the drilling campaign next year, with plans to use existing West Nile Delta production facilities.

BP PLC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to study opportunities for a five-well drilling program targeting natural gas offshore Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea.

The British energy giant expects to start the campaign next year, eyeing waters 300-1,500 meters (984.25-4,921.26 feet) deep, it said in a statement on its website.

In the event of discovery, BP plans to use existing production facilities in the multi-field West Nile Delta gas development, which BP operates with a 82.75 percent stake.

"This memorandum represents a strategic step in our investments in Egypt's energy sector during this decade, enabling us to develop additional gas resources in the West Nile Delta and bring them onstream as quickly as possible to meet the needs of the local market", commented Nader Zaki, BP president for the Middle East and North Africa.

The MoU was signed during the visit to BP's London headquarters by an Egyptian delegation that included Egypt's Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi, BP said.

BP said it had made two discoveries in Egypt, out of 10 across its global portfolio, in the first half of 2025. Both discoveries are in the West Nile Delta area.

In March it announced the El Fayoum-5 gas discovery in the North Alexandria offshore block.

The well yielded four prospective Messinian gas reservoirs with a total sand thickness of 50 meters at a measured depth of about 2,900 meters, BP said in a press release March 6.

"Plans are underway to tie back the discovery to BP's operated West Nile Delta Gas Development", the announcement said.

In February BP announced the El King-2 discovery in the North King Mariout offshore concession.

The well showed two prospective Messinian reservoirs at a measured depth of around 2,400 meters, BP said February 6.

It also plans to develop the discovery using existing West Nile Delta infrastructure.

On February 16 BP announced the start of production in phase II of the Raven field, expected to produce approximately 220 billion cubic feet of gas and seven million barrels of condensate.

Part of the West Nile Delta development, the second phase involved tying back infill wells to the field's existing onshore infrastructure.

Raven came onstream 2021. Phase I included the development of eight wells up to 65 kilometers (40.39 feet) from shore, in waters 550-700 meters deep, according to BP.

The West Nile Development consists of the North Alexandria and West Mediterranean deepwater concessions, according to BP. BP's partner is Edinburgh-based Harbour Energy PLC, which owns 17.25 percent.

Across its global portfolio, BP aims to grow production to 2.3-2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent a day by 2030, according to the "reset" strategy it unveiled February 26.

