BP Increasing Stake In First-Ever Deepwater UKCS Field

Supermajor BP has signed a deal with Viaro Energy’s subsidiary, RockRose, to increase its stake in the Foinaven oil field located on the UKCS.

Viaro Energy said that RockRose Energy was looking to divest its 28 percent non-operated interest in the Foinaven field to pursue further growth opportunities in the UK offshore sector. The company did not disclose any financial details.

“The Foinaven field is an iconic development in the UKCS, and we are proud to have played a part in its story. We have established a very strong production base and continue to seek opportunities to build our portfolio further as we pursue further growth in the UKCS,” Francesco Mazzagatti, Chief Executive of Viaro, stated.

According to Viaro, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

The Foinaven field was discovered in 1990 and sanctioned for development in 1994. It is operated by BP and was the first deepwater development on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and the first west of Shetland.

The development consists of a network of subsea wells linked to the Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO. First oil from the field came in November 1997.

Currently, production from the field is suspended as BP decided in April to retire the Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO due to safety issues. The FPSO will be taken off station and handed back to its owner Teekay in 2022.

The Foinaven area comprises the Foinaven and Foinaven East fields, both operated by BP. The supermajor holds a 72 percent interest in the Foinaven field and a 43 percent interest in Foinaven East.

RockRose Energy holds a 28 percent non-operated interest in Foinaven and a 47 percent non-operated interest in Foinaven East. This means that after the transaction is completed BP will hold a 100 percent interest in Foinaven and 90 percent in Foinaven East. DNO will control the remaining 10.

This acquisition also shows a trend of BP’s increasing its interests in UK offshore fields. Apart from this latest deal to buy RockRose’s stake in Foinaven, it agreed to buy JX Nippon’s interests in the Andrew area located in the UK North Sea earlier this month.

Very much like the Foinaven stake buy, the JX Nippon deal is scheduled to be completed during the first quarter of 2022, subject to UK regulatory and other relevant third-party approvals.

