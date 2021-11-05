BP in Talks to Buy JX Nippon North Sea Oil Field Stake
BP Plc is in talks to buy JX Nippon Exploration and Production Ltd.’s stake in the North Sea Andrew Area oil and gas fields, according to people with knowledge of the matter, reversing an earlier plan to sell its own holding.
The energy major had previously attempted to sell its share in the project to Premier Oil Plc, but the deal was scrapped following a reverse takeover of Premier by Chrysaor Holdings Ltd. While there’s no certainty BP will end up buying the stake, an acquisition would run counter to its approach to the aging North Sea, where the company has been offloading assets over the past decade.
JX Nippon, which said in May that it was considering selling all its U.K. North Sea assets, has also received bids for the other assets, one of the people familiar with the matter said. These include stakes in Mariner and Culzean -- among the newest large oil and gas fields in the area, the person said.
A representative for the Japanese firm said that it had yet to make a decision on whether it would sell its U.K. fields amid a review of its global portfolio. BP declined to comment on Thursday.
BP has been shrinking its presence in the North Sea. Earlier this year, it sold its interest in the Shearwater field to Royal Dutch Shell Plc. In 2017, it offloaded a key piece of energy infrastructure -- the Forties Pipeline System -- to Ineos AG, while in 2012 it sold a package of assets to Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. for $1.1 billion.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- COP Produces Pact to End Fossil Fuel Funding
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- OPEC+ Set for Geopolitical Showdown
- Traders Waffle Back and Forth on Conflicting Signals
- Airlines Act as If $80 Oil Is Heading Higher
- Woodside, BP, MIMI To Explore CCS Project Opportunity Off Australia
- Noble Sells Rig Quartet To ADES
- Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More
- Chevron-Brightmark JV Delivers First RNG at Lawnhurst
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Nabors Becomes Chesapeake Preferred Drilling Contractor
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Fortescue Investing $8.4B In Argentinian Green Hydrogen Project
- No Luck For Exxon On Canje Block, Looking Towards 12-Well Campaign In 2022
- COP Produces Pact to End Fossil Fuel Funding
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- OPEC+ Set for Geopolitical Showdown
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras