BP In Stonewall Top Global Employers List

BP plc (NYSE: BP) has made it onto Stonewall’s 2020 Top Global Employers list.

The major is the only energy firm that was awarded a place on the list, which Stonewall says showcases the best multinational employers who advance lesbian, gay, bi and trans (LGBT) rights throughout their operations.

“We’re proud to be on Stonewall’s 2020 Top Global Employers list of the best multinational employers for LGBT+ staff,” BP said in a statement posted on its Twitter page in response to the accolade.

“We’ve made progress towards equality and strive to establish a safe, inclusive environment where all our employees can bring their whole selves to work,” BP added in the statement.

Nancy Kelley, the chief executive of Stonewall, said, “from resource shortages to unpredictable economic marketplaces, it’s undeniable that this is an extremely challenging time for employers”.

“That said, it’s essential that LGBT rights stay on the agenda. Minority communities, including LGBT communities, have been hit disproportionately hard by this crisis – in their homes, workplaces, and in terms of their health,” Kelley added.

“I want to call on businesses to keep sight of their goals for equality, and to maintain the fantastic amount of momentum that has already been gathered in the push for LGBT equality across the world,” the chief executive continued.

Kelley also congratulated Stonewall’s 2020 Top Global Employers and all those who entered the Global Workplace Equality Index in what she described as a “notoriously difficult year”.

BP highlights on its website that the company’s employee led LGBT+ network has developed two core programs to help drive an inclusive work environment for all; Safe Space and Allies.

Safe Space aims to provide all employees with tools to help them become an “active ally” and create a safe working space for everyone, BP notes, adding that it also looks to encourage employees to find the courage to stand up to inappropriate behaviors. Allies aims to create a supportive working culture across BP, in which allies proactively self-identify as such, according to BP.

Stonewall’s full list of 2020 Top Global Employers can be seen below:

Accenture

Allen & Overy

Baker McKenzie

BP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Dentons

Fidelity International

Freshfields

GSK

Herbert Smith Freehills

Hogan Lovells

HSBC

Natwest Group

Pinsent Masons

Simmons+Simmons

Vodafone

Zurich

Stonewall’s list is compiled from submissions to Stonewall’s Global Workplace Equality Index, which the organization describes as a powerful benchmarking tool used by employers to create inclusive workplaces across the markets in which they operate.

Based in the UK, Stonewall was founded in 1989 by a small group of people who had been active in the fight against Section 28 of the Local Government Act. The aim from the outset was to create a professional lobbying group that would prevent attacks on lesbians, gay and bi people, Stonewall’s website highlights.

