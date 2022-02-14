BP Hires Prosafe Accommodation Rig For Trinidad Gig

Offshore accommodation services provider Prosafe has secured a new deal with supermajor BP for operations offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Prosafe said that the contract was awarded by BP’s Trinidad and Tobago arm, bpTT. The vessel it chose was the Safe Concordia which will provide gangway connected operations at the Cassia C platform offshore Trinidad.

According to the company, the firm duration of the contract will be around 160 days and will be in direct continuation of the vessel’s current contract at Cassia C. The estimated start date is March 24 and will last through to and including August 31, 2022.

The value of the contract firm duration is $19.4 million. It is worth noting that bpTT has up to four weeks of options.

"The Safe Concordia has been providing a stable and versatile platform for gangway connected operations at Cassia C and Prosafe is extremely pleased that bp has elected to continue its charter,” Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe, said.

“The flexibility the Safe Concordia offers through high bed capacity, large deck space, and dynamic positioning means that bp can continue to plan and execute operations in an efficient manner," he added.

Safe Concordia is a DP2 semi-submersible autonomous surface vessel with 461 beds for worldwide operations – excluding Norway. The vessel was constructed at Keppel FELS shipyard in Singapore and delivered in March 2005 before completing an upgrade in July 2015.

As previously stated, the vessel has already been working off Trinidad and Tobago. It was hired for the job back in January 2021 but started work later on, in the second quarter of the year. At the end of 2021, the Safe Concordia received an extension of the deal which meant that it would remain working off the Caribbean country through to the end of January of this year.

According to information provided by the company, the client had several extension options which could keep the vessel occupied until mid-March 2022.

During that entire time, Prosafe did not disclose the name of the client nor if the extension options were exercised. This latest deal revealed that the client was indeed BP and that the extensions the company had were in fact exercised.

