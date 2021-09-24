BP GOM Assets Back Online Following Hurricane Ida
Oil supermajor BP has resumed operations and brought online all four of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico post-Hurricane Ida.
Rigzone has previously reported that oil companies like BP and Occidental were attempting to their U.S. Gulf of Mexico production following the extremely powerful Hurricane Ida.
Earlier this month, BP said it made progress at all four of its Gulf of Mexico platforms with production resuming at Atlantis and Mad Dog platforms.
At the time, the supermajor said that the restart of operations at its Thunder Horse and Na Kika facilities would come “in the coming days.” However, BP could not say give any precise date for the restart.
Necessary repairs were also underway at the company’s onshore assets in Houma and Port Fourchon. In the interim, BP has temporarily relocated its shore base to Galveston, Texas, and heliport to Lafayette, Louisiana.
BP said in a Hurricane Ida-related statement on Wednesday that all four of its offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico have resumed operations, having been brought back online and producing as of September 12.
As for the two fields which were first brought online, Atlantis is located in more than 7,000 feet of water and some 150 miles south of New Orleans. Its production capacity is approximately 200,000 barrels of oil and 180 million cubic feet of gas per day.
The Mad Dog field started production in 2005 and utilizes a truss spar platform, equipped with facilities for simultaneous production and drilling operations. The platform is designed to process 80,000 barrels/day of oil and 60,000 standard cubic feet/day of gas.
Thunder Horse and Na Kika were the two recently brought back online. Thunder Horse is located 150 miles southeast of New Orleans and in 6,050 feet of water. It is designed to process up to 250,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
Na Kika is located 140 miles southeast of New Orleans in 6,340 feet of water. It is designed to process up to 130,000 barrels of oil and 550 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
According to the BSEE’s final Hurricane Ida report, personnel is still evacuated from a total of 31 production platforms of the 560 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico while 16.18 percent of the current oil production and 24.27 percent of gas production are still shut-in.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
