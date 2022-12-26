BP Gets Twenty-Year Tangguh PSC Extension

The Government of Indonesia has granted a 20-year extension of the Tangguh production sharing contract to supermajor BP and its partners.

Under the agreement, the Tangguh PSC, which consists of the Berau, Muturi, and Wiriagar PSCs and was due to expire in 2035, will be extended to 2055.

The Tangguh PSC extension agreement was signed in Jakarta today by Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif, Chairman of Indonesia’s upstream oil & gas regulatory body SKK Migas Dwi Soetjipto, BP regional president Kathy Wu, and representatives of the Tangguh partners. The signing was witnessed by BP’s executive vice president for gas and low-carbon energy Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath.

“This extension reflects bp’s long-term commitment to Indonesia. It will allow us to continue to build on the great work that our Indonesia team has been doing - with our partners and the strong support of the Government – to deliver much-needed natural gas safely and reliably from Tangguh to Indonesia and other markets. Today’s agreement will help open new possibilities for Tangguh’s future.”

“We would like to thank the Government of Indonesia, especially the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and SKK Migas, for their continued support for this key project. We look forward to continuing to work with Indonesia and our partners for many years to come,” Dotzenrath stated.

“With the extension, we will be able to continue our important work to meet the country's energy demand by expediting exploration activities, contributing to the state’s revenue, and further supporting the local economy. With our recent addition of other blocks in Indonesia, this also reflects our confidence in the Government of Indonesia as we continue to invest in the country and deliver energy solutions,” Kathy Wu added.

The Tangguh LNG project is in the Papua Barat province of Indonesia. It began operations in 2009 and has safely delivered more than 1,450 cargoes of LNG to both local and international markets. Its two LNG production trains have a combined liquefaction capacity of 7.6 million tons of LNG a year, and a third train currently under construction is expected to come online next year, increasing Tangguh’s production capacity by around 50 percent. Tangguh also has the distinction of being the largest gas-producing field in Indonesia, accounting for around 20 percent of the country’s gas output.

In addition to Tangguh Train 3, BP and its partners are planning the Tangguh UCC project, for which the Government of Indonesia approved a Plan of Development in 2021. The project comprises the development of the Ubadari gas field, enhanced gas recovery through CCUS in the Vorwata field, and onshore compression.

Beyond Tangguh LNG in Indonesia, BP has interests in the Andaman II block offshore Aceh and has recently signed new PSCs for Agung I and Agung II blocks.

BP’s partners in the Tangguh PSC are MI Berau, CNOOC Muturi, Nippon Oil Exploration, KG Berau Petroleum, KG Wiriagar Petroleum, and Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi.

