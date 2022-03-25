BP Gets Indonesian Acreage With Significant Gas Potential

BP has been awarded the Agung l and Agung ll oil and gas exploration blocks offshore Indonesia.

BP said that the government of Indonesia put the two blocks on as a Direct Offer tender as part of the second round of 2021 Oil and Gas Working Area Bid Round.

The Agung I Block covers an area of 2,570 square miles deepwater offshore Bali and East Java, while the Agung II Block is in deepwater offshore of South Sulawesi, West Nusa Tenggara, and East Java covering an area of 3,080 square miles. The area is underexplored with significant potential of gas resources close to the region with growing gas demand.

The company added that the Government of Indonesia’s decision to award 100 percent interest of the two blocks to BP demonstrated its position as a trusted partner of Indonesia, where the supermajor is continuing to grow its presence and commitment.

"BP has more than 55 years of history in Indonesia. We operate the country’s largest gas-producing field in Tangguh LNG, Papua Barat, contributing approximately 20 percent of national gas production and will increase to more than 30 percent once Tangguh's Train 3 starts up following the completion of Tangguh Expansion Project,” said Nader Zaki, BP regional president for the Asia Pacific.

“BP also has non-operated interest 30 percent in Andaman II PSC, an offshore deepwater exploration block in Aceh. The addition of Agung I and Agung II Blocks to our portfolio reflects our continuous commitment to invest and grow our business in Indonesia.

"We thank the Indonesian government, especially Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and SKK Migas for their continued support and we look forward to working with them for many more years to come," Nader added.

BP is currently one of the largest foreign investors in Indonesia. The company also has interests in other businesses through Castrol, PT Jasatama Petroindo, Aviation joint venture Air BP-AKR, among others.

In recent company news, BP recently inked a deal with Eni to form a new 50/50 independent company in Angola through the combination of the two companies’ Angolan businesses.

The two companies revealed that the new company will be named Azule Energy and it is expected to be Angola’s largest producer.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com