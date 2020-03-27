BP Foundation Donates $2MM to Pandemic Fight

BP plc has revealed that the BP Foundation is donating $2 million to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The fund, which supports medical professionals and patients worldwide by providing critical aid and supplies, was created by the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation. The BP Foundation donation is being made through the UN Foundation.

“Covid-19 is a global challenge that can only be met by countries, communities and companies working together. None of us can do it alone, but each and every one of us must do our part,” Bernard Looney, BP chief executive, said in a company statement.

“We’re proud to be working with the WHO in support of the heroic efforts of our frontline healthcare workers. We owe it to them to do everything we can to make sure they have what they need to test and treat the ill and to protect themselves in the process,” he added.

Elizabeth Cousens, president and chief executive officer of the UN Foundation, said “pandemics don’t respect borders”.

“BP Foundation has shown real leadership in stepping up to contribute to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and we need others to follow in this ‘all hands on deck’ fight,” Cousens added.

The BP Foundation, which was established in 1953, is a charitable organization which is entirely funded by, but separate from, BP. In addition to the donation, BP revealed last week that it is providing free fuel to emergency service vehicles in the UK during the crisis.

According to the latest WHO figures, there have been 462,684 confirmed cases of the virus globally, with 20,834 deaths, as of March 26. So far, the European region has been the worst hit, registering 250,287 confirmed cases and 13,950 deaths, as of March 26, WHO data shows.

