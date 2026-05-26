BP Fires Chair Over Conduct, Governance

(Update) May 26, 2026, 4:12 PM GMT+1: Article updated with analyst reaction and context.

BP Plc fired Chairman Albert Manifold just months into the job over serious concerns about “governance standards, oversight and conduct,” in a surprise move that prolongs a period of turmoil at the UK oil major.

BP has had three chief executive officers in as many years, while Manifold’s predecessor left last year amid pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management. The latest sudden departure raises fresh questions about the company’s processes at a time when it is seeking to turn around years of poor performance, rebuild its balance sheet and refocus on its core oil and gas business.

It also places a greater spotlight on new CEO Meg O’Neill — Big Oil’s first female leader and BP’s first external CEO hire — who joined April 1 and has already moved to reshape the company. Manifold, a former construction materials executive, has been broadly popular with several key investors for his decisive moves to win back investor confidence since his appointment late last year, including by hiring O’Neill.

“His sudden removal will raise questions on the strategy of the company and the reasons for the ongoing churn of executives and board members,” Berenberg analyst Henry Tarr said in a note on Tuesday.

BP’s shares fell 4.3% to 527.4 pence as of 4:12 p.m. in London.

BP did not provide further details about the reason for Manifold’s removal. “The board has been surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues it deems unacceptable and has taken decisive action,” senior independent director Amanda Blanc, senior independent director said in a statement.

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A person close to the company said that there had been complaints about aggressive behavior by Manifold toward directors and employees, and that he had sought to bypass the board on decisions where he should have involved them, without providing details. BP didn’t reply to requests for comment. Bloomberg wasn’t immediately able to contact Manifold for comment.

Manifold stepped into the chairman on Oct. 1 at a time of intense pressure for BP, as Elliott pushed for urgent change, while the company’s efforts to reset its strategy after a failed pivot to renewables failed to convince investors. His predecessor, Helge Lund, received just under 76% of votes in favor of his re-election last year — a significant protest vote.

While the new chairman lacked oil and gas experience, he oversaw a more-than-fourfold increase in the shares of Irish building-materials firm CRH Plc during his 11 years as CEO. After joining BP, he urged employees to go faster in unwinding failed green bets and boosting investments in fossil fuels. He took charge of a thorough review of the company’s portfolio to cull underperforming assets.

His first big move was the sudden removal last year of Chief Executive Officer Murray Auchincloss and the appointment of O’Neill — previously the head of Australia’s Woodside Energy Group Ltd., where she had spent four years in the top job.

O’Neill announced just two weeks into her role that the company would return to a more traditional upstream-downstream model, in a move that continues the reversal of changes made under Auchincloss’s predecessor Bernard Looney. Looney himself was forced by BP’s board to step down in September 2023 after he failed to disclose past relationships with colleagues.

The board has appointed Ian Tyler as interim chair, who said in the statement that BP’s leadership still has “deep conviction in the strategic direction we have laid out” and has been “very impressed with Meg O’Neill since she joined as CEO.”

The renewed leadership uncertainty could revive questions about whether BP may become a takeover target. A period of prolonged speculation last year eventually prompted rival Shell Plc to announce it had no intention of bidding for BP. Shell has since agreed to buy Canadian oil and gas producer ARC Resources Ltd. for $13.6 billion.

Manifold’s brief tenure as chairman was also marked by some controversy — the company suffered a shareholder backlash last month after refusing to put a resolution from an activist group up for a vote at its AGM, and management proposed resolutions that would have allowed fully virtual annual meetings and revoked previously approved climate related disclosure obligations. Both resolutions were rejected and Manifold received a lower than normal vote for his election.

However, prior to news of his departure, investors had welcomed many of the changes ushered in by Manifold. BP’s shares had outperformed some of its rivals as it moved to shore up its balance sheet, although a decision to suspend share buybacks in February left the company as the only one of the top five oil majors without a share repurchase program.

“With a resurgent share price so far this year, BP should be taking credit for the rewards of its strategic reset,” said Lindsey Stewart, director of institutional investor content at Morningstar: “Instead, the company is on its third CEO and now its third chairman in under three years. It’s clear that getting a grip on corporate governance and strategy at the company must a priority of the interim chair and his eventual successor.”