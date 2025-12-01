BP, Eni Start Up Angola Gas Treatment Plant

The plant processes output from the Quiluma and Maboqueiro shallow-water fields and sends the treated gas to the Angola LNG plant for export.

Azule Energy, a 50-50 venture between BP PLC and Eni SpA, and its New Gas Consortium (NGC) partners have put into service a natural gas treatment facility with a capacity of about 400 million standard cubic feet of gas a day and 20,000 barrels of condensate per day in Soyo, northern Angola.

The plant processes output from the Quiluma and Maboqueiro shallow-water fields then sends the gas to the Angola LNG plant for export, the partners said in a joint statement.

"This is the first non-associated natural gas treatment production project in Angola. We reached this milestone six months ahead of schedule", Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Minister Diamantino Azevedo was quoted as saying in the statement.

"In 2018, with the approval of Presidential Legislative Decree No7/18, the Gas Law, Angola established a modern, competitive and attractive legal and fiscal regime for the development of gas not associated with oil, definitively opening the door to structuring projects like this".

Angolan President Joao Lourenco said in the statement, "We believe that other developments like this will come along, which is promising for the Angolan people and the national economy".

Azule Energy chief executive Adriano Mongini said, “Today, Angola takes a decisive step toward establishing itself as a strategic force in the global natural gas market. Azule Energy is proud to be the company leading this path with the NGC development completion and dedicated gas exploration activity".

The NGC partners completed the Quiluma and Maboqueiro offshore platforms early this year, as announced by Azule Energy February 11.

Azule Energy operates the NGC with a 37.4 percent stake. Chevron Corp's Cabinda Gulf Oil Co owns 31 percent. National oil and gas company Sociedade Nacional de Combustiveis de Angola EP (Sonangol) holds 19.8 percent. TotalEnergies SE has 11.8 percent.

In Angola LNG, Azule Energy owns 27.2 percent, Chevron 36.4 percent, Sonangol 22.8 percent and TotalEnergies 13.6 percent.

Angola LNG has a declared production capacity of 5.2 million metric tons a year.

Late last year Chevron and its Block 0 partners put onstream a Sanha field project to supply Angola LNG and domestic power plants.

In its first stage, the Sanha Lean Gas Connection (SLGC) project will deliver an additional 80 million standard cubic feet a day (MMscfd) of feed gas to Angola LNG, according to a statement December 20, 2024, on Chevron’s Angola website. Chevron said the liquefaction facility currently relies on 300 MMscfd supplied via the Congo River Crossing Pipeline (CRX).

“The next stage involves commissioning the Booster Compression module, which will add 220 MMscf per day, bringing the CRX pipeline to its full capacity of 600 MMscf per day”, Chevron said.

SLGC will also supply gas for power plants in Zaire province’s municipality of Soyo, which hosts Angola LNG, according to the statement.

