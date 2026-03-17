BP, Eni Start Gas Production at Angola's Quiluma

Quiluma, the Central African country's first non-associated gas project, is expected to ramp up production to up to 330 MMcfd by yearend.

Azule Energy, BP PLC and Eni SpA's 50-50 joint venture in Angola, has begun producing natural gas in the Quiluma shallow-water field, which has an initial capacity of 150 million cubic feet a day (MMcfd).

Quiluma, the Central African country's first non-associated gas project, is expected to ramp up production to up to 330 MMcfd by yearend, BP and ENI said in separate press releases Tuesday. Output is treated at an onshore processing facility and then delivered to the Angola LNG plant for export, the companies said.

"This project marks an important step for Angola’s energy system and strengthens the country's energy mix as it looks to enhance its position as a global player in the natural gas market", said Gordon Birrell, BP executive vice president for production and operation.

Quiluma's treatment plant in Soyo had already been started up last year, as announced by Eni November 27, 2025. With a declared capacity of about 400 MMcfd of gas and 20,000 barrels per day of condensate, the plant will also process gas from the Maboqueiro shallow-water field. Maboqueiro will also supply Angola LNG, Eni said.

The $12-billion Angola LNG project has a declared production capacity of 5.2 million metric tons a year.

The Quiluma and Maboqueiro projects are under the New Gas Consortium, operated by BP and Eni's Luanda-based incorporated joint venture with a 37.4 percent stake. Chevron Corp's Cabinda Gulf Oil Co owns 31 percent. National oil and gas company Sociedade Nacional de Combustiveis de Angola EP (Sonangol) holds 19.8 percent. TotalEnergies SE has 11.8 percent.

In Angola LNG, Azule owns 27.2 percent, Chevron 36.4 percent, Sonangol 22.8 percent and TotalEnergies 13.6 percent.

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Earlier this year Azule started producing oil in the "Ndungu full-field", part of the Agogo Integrated West Hub Project. Ndungu is designed to produce up to 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

"The phased integration of Agogo Integrated West Hub Project, with Ndungu full field producing first via N’goma FPSO [floating production, storage and offloading vessel] and later via Agogo FPSO, will ensure sustained long-term production from Block 15/06 and contribute meaningfully to Angola’s national output, in line with the country’s strategic petroleum objectives", Eni said in an online statement February 20. "Together, Agogo and Ndungu expect to reach a peak output of approximately 175,000 barrels per day across the two fields".

Azule operates Block 15/06, in the Lower Congo Basin, with a 36.84 percent stake. Sonangol owns 36.84 percent. SSI Fifteen Ltd has 26.32 percent.

Also this year Azule declared a new oil discovery in Block 15/06, with an initial estimate of about 500 million barrels.

"The Algaita-01 results build on a long successful track record of 22 discoveries, once again confirming the exceptional effectiveness of the petroleum system in Block 15/06", Azule chief executive Joe Murphy said in a press release February 14.

"The presence of multiple nearby producing facilities further enhances the value of this new exploratory success".

The well sits approximately 18 kilometers (11.18 miles) from the Armada Olombendo FPSO in the same block, according to the owners.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com