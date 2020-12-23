BP Divests Stake in Alaska Pipeline
Harvest Alaska (Harvest) has acquired BP Pipelines (Alaska) Inc.’s (NYSE: BP) midstream ownership interests, parent company Harvest Midstream reported late last week.
The deal, which received approval from the Regulatory Commission of Alaska on Dec. 14, immediately gives Harvest ownership of BP’s approximately 49-percent interest in the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System (TAPS) and 49 percent of Alyeska Service Co. and other Alaska midstream interests, Harvest Midstream noted in a written statement. The parent firm added that Alyeska will continue to operate TAPS as it has for decades.
“The completion of this acquisition is a critical milestone for Harvest,” remarked Harvest Midstream CEO Jason Rebrook. “TAPS is an icon of American ingenuity and has a proven track record of safe and responsible operations with strong relationships in the communities it touches. We are committed to positively building upon this great legacy and we look forward to partnering with Alyeska, other TAPS owners and the State of Alaska for years to come.”
The 800-mile (1,287-kilometer) TAPS transports North Slope oil from the Prudhoe Bay oilfield to the Valdez Marine Terminal, boasting a capacity of approximately 1.1 million barrels per day, Harvest Midstream stated.
“Harvest has achieved several significant milestones this year including this historic acquisition as well as our first public bond offering, raising $600 million in new capital,” noted Rebrook. “I’m proud of our team for their hard work and look forward to continuing to build Harvest together as a leading midstream operator in Alaska for years to come.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- Seadrill Shakes Up Top Brass
- COP Announces Significant Oil Find in Norway
- Offshore India Seismic Contract Goes to Shearwater
- Foreign Energy Firms Losing Interest in Mexico
- Drilling Underway Off Bahamas
- New Croatia LNG Terminal Awaits Cargo from US
- Court Rejects Challenge to Field Near Gatwick Airport
- Norway Court Rejects Climate Group Arctic Oil Appeal
- Oil Down with Virus Mutation Threatening Demand
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- Pakistan to Build Pipeline with Russia for LNG
- Deepest Offshore Asia Gas Field Comes Online
- Hybrid Drilling Rig Starts Up Offshore Norway
- LNG Prices Rebound to 6-Year High
- Shell Makes $2.5B QCLNG Deal
- Seadrill Shakes Up Top Brass
- Oil Up After US Stockpiles Shrink
- ADNOC Signs Exploration Deal with Eni and PTTEP
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- Noble Shares Reorganization Update
- LNG Canada CEO Writes Open Letter After Outbreak
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- Stronger Oil Curve Points to Cushing Glut Relief
- Denmark to End North Sea Oil Production
- More Positive Covid Cases at LNG Canada Project
- $11B+ of Oz Gas Projects to be Sanctioned in 2021
- Oil Edges Higher After Iraqi Field Attacked
- Aramco Says No One Hurt in Blast