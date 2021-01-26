BP Directly Supplies China Gas Customers with LNG

BP (NYSE: BP) announced Monday that it has begun directly supplying gas customers in China with liquefied natural gas (LNG) that it has imported into the country.

This is the first time that the company has created a fully integrated gas value chain into China, directly connecting upstream resources, transportation and trading with downstream gas customers, BP noted.

“Today represents an important milestone for our operations in China, growing our presence and connecting right along the gas value chain,” Federica Berra, BP’s senior vice president of integrated gas and power, said in a company statement.

“With our world class technologies, marketing and trading capabilities, we have developed an innovative, diversified and flexible integrated business model enabling us to both provide more LNG to the region and also increase our access to downstream gas markets,” Berra added in the statement.

Simon Yang - BP’s China president and senior vice president of regions, cities and solutions for China – said, “BP is proud of our long-term partnerships with stakeholders in growing markets like China”.

“Increasing the availability of natural gas to customers across China supports and is aligned with the country’s aim to increasingly switch from coal to gas,” he added.

“We will continue to steadily grow our footprint here and more importantly support China in its aims for a better and cleaner energy future,” Yang went on to say.

According to its website, BP is one of the leading foreign investors in the Chinese energy sector. The company’s business activities in China include aviation fuel supply, oil products retailing, lubricants blending and marketing, oil and gas supply and trading, LNG terminal and trunk line operation, future mobility solutions and venturing, BP’s website highlights. China is aiming for peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2060.

