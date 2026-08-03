BP Completes Sale of German Refinery to Klesch

'The transaction supports BP's continued focus on disciplined capital allocation and is also expected to lower underlying operating expenditure by around $1 billion'.

BP PLC said Monday it had concluded the transfer of its refinery and associated assets in Gelsenkirchen, Germany to Klesch Group.

"The transaction supports BP's continued focus on disciplined capital allocation and is also expected to lower underlying operating expenditure by around $1 billion", BP said in a statement.

The assets include an integrated refining and petrochemical complex that processes about 12 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The facility also has 265,000 barrels per day of distillation capacity, according to BP. The facility's products include gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil.

Affected workers have transferred to the new Swiss owner as part of the transaction, BP said. According to a separate statement by Klesch, the employees numbered over 1,700.

"Gelsenkirchen plays an important role in supplying western Germany with fuels and petrochemicals. With its refining experience and established presence in Germany, Klesch Group is well placed to take Gelsenkirchen into its next chapter", said Patrick Wendeler, BP head for Germany.

"BP will continue to support customers in Germany through its businesses, including Aral".

Announcing the deal March 19, BP said, "To maintain BP's regional supply requirements, BP has agreed offtake arrangements covering ground fuels, aviation fuel and coke".

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BP did not disclose the transaction price.

BP said it retains five refineries across its global presence: Cherry Point and Whiting in the United States and Castellón, Lingen and Rotterdam in Europe.

Continuing a simplification drive launched with its "reset" last year, BP PLC last month announced an agreement to divest its retail and electric vehicle (EV) charging businesses in Austria to Volenergy AG.

The sale to Volenergy, part of Switzerland's Volare Group AG, includes 250 BP-branded retail stations, which will continue to operate under the BP brand. The transaction, via the transfer of BP's 100 percent stake in BP Retail Austria GmbH, also includes BP's EV charging infrastructure and associated fleet in the country, BP said July 20.

BP did not disclose the value of the transaction, which excludes its aviation and Castrol operations in Austria.

"By concentrating our capital on the assets and markets where BP can be most competitive and best serve customers, we are strengthening our balance sheet and creating a stronger downstream portfolio", said BP interim downstream executive vice president Richard Harding.

Last year BP sold its BP Pulse, convenience and mobility businesses in the Netherlands to Catom BV. BP had already divested its mobility and convenience businesses in Turkiye in 2024 and Switzerland in 2022.

Upstream, BP announced Friday a marketing process to offload its operations on the United Kingdom side of the North Sea, including five production hubs.

On February 26, 2025, BP announced a target of $20 billion in divestments by 2027 as part of its "reset" strategy. The plan also includes "structural cost reductions", initially set at $5.5-6.5 billion by 2027.

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