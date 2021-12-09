BP Comms and Advocacy EVP Heads to Disney
BP’s EVP of comms and advocacy, Geoff Morrell, has announced that he is leaving the company in January and taking on a newly created role with the Walt Disney Company.
Morrell revealed that he will become Disney’s first chief corporate affairs officer. As part of his new role, Morrell will report to Disney chief executive officer Bob Chapek and be responsible for integrating communications, public policy, government relations, ESG and community investment, he highlighted in a social media post.
Morrell moved to London in 2017 to take over group communications and external affairs at BP. He spent the prior six years leading BP America’s communications and government relations teams and was said to be instrumental in rebuilding BP’s reputation following the Deepwater Horizon accident. Before joining BP, Morrell spent four years at the Pentagon, serving as the chief spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense.
“What sold me most about joining Chapek’s team were his values,” Morrell said in a statement posted on social media. “I would only uproot my family and move halfway around the world to work for a man of integrity,” he added in the statement.
“As excited as I am about the big move, I'm sad to be leaving my BP teammates after a whirlwind decade. From bouncing back from the Deepwater Horizon accident to setting the company on course to reach net zero by mid-century, we achieved a lot together and you can be sure that from my new home in LA I will be rooting on the brilliant Bernard Looney and his stellar team as they continue to reimagine energy and reinvent BP,” Morrell continued.
Commenting on Morrell’s appointment, Chapek described him as a “seasoned, insightful and accomplished public affairs officer”.
“I am delighted to appoint him to this new role, where he will build on Disney’s already strong reputation,” Chapek said in a company statement.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
