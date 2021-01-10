BP Chemicals Deal Expands Reach of Ineos
Based on recent pageview figures, Rigzone’s downstream readers showed considerable interest in news about the sale of some BP assets and the cashflow challenges of another supermajor. Keep reading for this summary of three of the top downstream-related articles from the past week.
Ineos Buys BP Chemical Businesses for $5B
Already a major player on the global petrochemicals scene, Ineos reported that it has expanded its footprint by acquiring BP’s worldwide aromatics and acetyls businesses. The $5 billion deal adds 15 sites in the Americas, Europe and Asia and 10 joint ventures to Ineos’ holdings. Ineos stated the former BP units, now known as Ineos Acetyls and Ineos Aromatics, will extend its portfolio and geographic reach.
Texas Deepwater Oil Terminal Achieves VLCC Milestone
Buckeye Partners, Phillips 66 Partners and Marathon Petroleum have loaded the first very large crude carrier (VLCC) at their South Texas Gateway (STG) facility near Corpus Christi, Texas. Thanks to its new, second deepwater dock, STG can now berth and load crude oil onto two vessels simultaneously. Although the docks are fully operational, final construction work continues on storage facilities at STG.
Exxon Signals 4th Consecutive Loss
In a filing toward the end of 2020, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported that it incurred its fourth consecutive quarterly loss. The development reflects the company’s difficulties in generating enough free cash to pay dividends and capital expenditures without incurring debt. However, the filing also revealed some encouraging signs tied to higher oil and gas prices and better chemicals earnings.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Devon and WPX Merge
- Ghana Set for First SSA LNG to Power Project
- Allseas to Remove UK Gas Platforms
- Ithaca Appoints Ex-Repsol Sinopec CFO
- Petronas Takes Operatorship of E11 Gas Hub
- Only the Brave Predicting UK Subsea Sector
- Petrobras Sets Production Record
- Texas Regulator Expects to Beat Well Inspection Target
- Is Saudi Arabia Reverting to Swing Oil Supplier?
- New Proposed Board Appointments for Premier Oil
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- Qatar and Four Arab States to Fully Restore Ties
- BLM Finalizes Alaska Activity Plan
- McDermott Wins Offshore Middle East Contract
- Devon and WPX Merge
- $7B Russian Loan Secures Trafigura Stake in Arctic Oil Project
- Ghana Set for First SSA LNG to Power Project
- Ex-Equinor Safety Rep Appointed Var Energi CEO
- Delegates Say OPEC+ Strikes Deal on Supply Curbs
- Eni Unit Extends Africa FPSO Contract
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Pacific Drilling Expects Ch11 Emergence by End 2020
- US Extends 7 LNG Export Authorizations to 2050