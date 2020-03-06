BP Azerbaijan Work Goes to Worley
Worley Limited reported Thursday that it has won an engineering, procurement and construction services contract from BP-operated Azerbaijan International Operating Co. (AIOC).
Part of a gas lift project, the contract will support production operations on the Chirag platform in the Caspian Sea, Worley noted in a written statement. The contract recipient explained the project scope includes new gas lift flowlines and production manifolds.
The Chirag offshore production, drilling and quarters (PDQ) platform sits in 394 feet (120 meters) of water approximately 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku, BP’s website states. The PDQ platform, which began production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field 23 years ago, produced 42,000 barrels per day during the first quarter of last year, the company’s website adds.
“We look forward to continuing to support both AIOC and BP with their long-term production strategy in the Caspian Sea,” commented Worley CEO Chris Ashton.
Worley stated that its Aberdeen and Baku offices will provide services jointly, with the former contributing offshore engineering know-how and the latter offering local operating knowledge and national expertise.
